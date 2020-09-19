1h ago
TSN.ca Staff
Bettman: Next season's start could slip into later December or January
National Hockey League Commissioner Gary Bettman said the 2020-21 season could start later in December or maybe into January, but had no definitive decisions or plans yet.
Bettman made the comments at his annual Stanley Cup media conference. Next season's start had been scheduled for December 1.
Bettman also said the NHL plans to play a full 82-game schedule, whenever the start date is, and speculated that it is 'conceivable' next season starts without fans in the building before transitioning to some fans in the arenas.
Bettman also said Seattle's entry into the league will not be delayed under any circumstance and the Kraken will begin play in the 2021-22 season
