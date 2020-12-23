How can an NHL schedule come out without a green-light from a number of provinces?

The NHL could have an answer from the five provinces involved in league discussions later on Wednesday according to TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger.

Dreger adds that a sources say provincial reps met on Monday and again Wednesday morning and are expected to respond to the league and NHL Players' Association as a group, which is viewed as encouraging by some clubs.

As things stand, all seven clubs in the Canadian division for the upcoming 2020-21 season are unsure if they will be allowed to play regular season games in their home arenas this season.

TSN Senior Hockey Reporter Frank Seravalli previously reported last week that if all parties are unable to sort out the details, the options for the seven teams include an Edmonton hub city bubble or moving to the United States for the season.

The NHL announced they are targeting a Jan. 13 start to the 2020-21 regular season with camps opening early in the new year for teams who participated in the summer's Return to Play and late December for the teams that did not.