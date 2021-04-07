Continuing for the balance of the 2020-21 season, the NHL is sharing the names of Players who are “unavailable” to the Club (to practice, travel or play in games) due to COVID protocols. Such “COVID Protocol Related Absences” can be the result of a number of factors including, among others: (1) an initial positive test which remains unconfirmed until confirmatory testing is completed pursuant to the Positive Test Protocol; (2) mandated isolation for symptomatic individuals pursuant to the Positive Test Protocol; (3) required quarantine as a high-risk close contact in accordance with the Positive Test Protocol; (4) isolation based on a confirmed positive test result and/or; (5) quarantine for travel or other reasons as outlined in the COVID-19 Protocol.

No additional detail will be provided either by the League or the Club, including the precise reason the Player is unavailable or how long he might be out.

On game days, teams have until 5 p.m. local time to report their results.

COVID Protocol Related Absences – April 7, 2021:

Anaheim – none

Arizona – none

Boston – TBA

Buffalo – none

Calgary – TBA

Carolina – none

Chicago – none

Colorado – TBA

Columbus – none

Dallas – none

Detroit – none

Edmonton – none

Florida – none

Los Angeles – Matt Roy

Minnesota – none

Montreal – Joel Armia

Nashville – none

New Jersey – none

NY Islanders – none

NY Rangers – none

Ottawa – Jacob Bernard-Docker; Shane Pinto

Philadelphia – none

Pittsburgh – none

San Jose – none

St. Louis – TBA

Tampa Bay – none

Toronto – William Nylander

Vancouver – Travis Boyd; Jalen Chatfield; Thatcher Demko; Alex Edler; Adam Gaudette; Travis Hamonic; Jayce Hawryluk; Nils Hoglander; Braden Holtby; Bo Horvat; Quinn Hughes; Zack MacEwen; Marc Michaelis; Tyler Motte; Tyler Myers; Antoine Roussel; Nate Schmidt; Brandon Sutter; Jake Virtanen

Vegas – none

Washington – none

Winnipeg – none