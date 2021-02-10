Continuing for the balance of the 2020-21 season, the NHL is sharing the names of Players who are “unavailable” to the Club (to practice, travel or play in games) due to COVID protocols. Such “COVID Protocol Related Absences” can be the result of a number of factors including, among others: (1) an initial positive test which remains unconfirmed until confirmatory testing is completed pursuant to the Positive Test Protocol; (2) mandated isolation for symptomatic individuals pursuant to the Positive Test Protocol; (3) required quarantine as a high-risk close contact in accordance with the Positive Test Protocol; (4) isolation based on a confirmed positive test result and/or; (5) quarantine for travel or other reasons as outlined in the COVID-19 Protocol.

No additional detail will be provided either by the League or the Club, including the precise reason the Player is unavailable or how long he might be out.

On game days, teams have until 5 p.m. local time to report their results.

COVID Protocol Related Absences – Feb. 10, 2021:

Anaheim – none

Arizona – none

Boston – none

Buffalo – Dylan Cozens; Rasmus Dahlin; Taylor Hall; Curtis Lazar; Jake McCabe; Casey Mittelstadt; Brandon Montour; Tobias Rieder; Rasmus Ristolainen

Calgary – none

Carolina – none

Chicago – Ryan Carpenter

Colorado – Samuel Girard, Tyson Jost, Gabriel Landeskog

Columbus – none

Dallas – none

Detroit – none

Edmonton – none

Florida – none

Los Angeles – Andreas Athanasiou; Blake Lizotte

Minnesota – Nick Bjugstad; Nick Bonino; Jonas Brodin; Ian Cole; Joel Eriksson Ek; Marcus Foligno; Brad Hunt; Marcus Johansson; Victor Rask; Carson Soucy; Jared Spurgeon; Nico Sturm; Cam Talbot

Montreal – none

Nashville – none

New Jersey – Nate Bastian; Jesper Bratt; Connor Carrick; Eric Comrie; Nikita Gusev; Nico Hischier; Jack Hughes; Andreas Johnsson; Dmitry Kulikov; Janne Kuokkanen; Michael McLeod; Damon Severson; Yegor Sharangovich; Ty Smith; Matt Tennyson; Sami Vatanen; Travis Zajac

NY Islanders – none

NY Rangers – none

Ottawa – none

Philadelphia – Justin Braun, Claude Giroux, Travis Sanheim

Pittsburgh – none

San Jose – none

St. Louis – none

Tampa Bay – none

Toronto – none

Vancouver – none

Vegas – Tomas Nosek

Washington – none

Winnipeg – none