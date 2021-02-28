Continuing for the balance of the 2020-21 season, the NHL is sharing the names of Players who are “unavailable” to the Club (to practice, travel or play in games) due to COVID protocols. Such “COVID Protocol Related Absences” can be the result of a number of factors including, among others: (1) an initial positive test which remains unconfirmed until confirmatory testing is completed pursuant to the Positive Test Protocol; (2) mandated isolation for symptomatic individuals pursuant to the Positive Test Protocol; (3) required quarantine as a high-risk close contact in accordance with the Positive Test Protocol; (4) isolation based on a confirmed positive test result and/or; (5) quarantine for travel or other reasons as outlined in the COVID-19 Protocol.

No additional detail will be provided either by the League or the Club, including the precise reason the Player is unavailable or how long he might be out.

On game days, teams have until 5 p.m. local time to report their results.

COVID Protocol Related Absences – Feb. 28, 2021:

Anaheim – TBA

Arizona – TBA

Boston – none

Buffalo – TBA

Calgary – TBA

Carolina – TBA

Chicago – TBA

Colorado – TBA

Columbus – none

Dallas – TBA

Detroit – TBA

Edmonton – TBA

Florida – TBA

Los Angeles – TBA

Minnesota – TBA

Montreal – TBA

Nashville – none

New Jersey – none

NY Islanders – TBA

NY Rangers – Kaapo Kakko

Ottawa – TBA

Philadelphia – none

Pittsburgh – TBA

San Jose – TBA

St. Louis – TBA

Tampa Bay – TBA

Toronto – TBA

Vancouver – TBA

Vegas – TBA

Washington – none

Winnipeg – TBA