1h ago
NHL COVID Protocol list - Feb. 28
The National Hockey League today released the list of Players who are unavailable to play or practice on Feb. 28, 2021, in accordance with the League’s COVID Protocols.
TSN.ca Staff
Continuing for the balance of the 2020-21 season, the NHL is sharing the names of Players who are “unavailable” to the Club (to practice, travel or play in games) due to COVID protocols. Such “COVID Protocol Related Absences” can be the result of a number of factors including, among others: (1) an initial positive test which remains unconfirmed until confirmatory testing is completed pursuant to the Positive Test Protocol; (2) mandated isolation for symptomatic individuals pursuant to the Positive Test Protocol; (3) required quarantine as a high-risk close contact in accordance with the Positive Test Protocol; (4) isolation based on a confirmed positive test result and/or; (5) quarantine for travel or other reasons as outlined in the COVID-19 Protocol.
No additional detail will be provided either by the League or the Club, including the precise reason the Player is unavailable or how long he might be out.
On game days, teams have until 5 p.m. local time to report their results.
COVID Protocol Related Absences – Feb. 28, 2021:
Anaheim – TBA
Arizona – TBA
Boston – none
Buffalo – TBA
Calgary – TBA
Carolina – TBA
Chicago – TBA
Colorado – TBA
Columbus – none
Dallas – TBA
Detroit – TBA
Edmonton – TBA
Florida – TBA
Los Angeles – TBA
Minnesota – TBA
Montreal – TBA
Nashville – none
New Jersey – none
NY Islanders – TBA
NY Rangers – Kaapo Kakko
Ottawa – TBA
Philadelphia – none
Pittsburgh – TBA
San Jose – TBA
St. Louis – TBA
Tampa Bay – TBA
Toronto – TBA
Vancouver – TBA
Vegas – TBA
Washington – none
Winnipeg – TBA