The National Hockey League today released the list of Players who are unavailable to play or practice on January 13, 2021, in accordance with the League’s COVID Protocols.

Beginning today, and continuing for the balance of the season, the NHL will be sharing the names of Players who are “unavailable” to the Club (to practice, travel or play in games) due to COVID protocols. Such “COVID Protocol Related Absences” can be the result of a number of factors including, among others: (1) an initial positive test which remains unconfirmed until confirmatory testing is completed pursuant to the Positive Test Protocol; (2) mandated isolation for symptomatic individuals pursuant to the Positive Test Protocol; (3) required quarantine as a high-risk close contact in accordance with the Positive Test Protocol; (4) isolation based on a confirmed positive test result and/or; (5) quarantine for travel or other reasons as outlined in the COVID-19 Protocol.

COVID Protocol Related Absences – Jan. 13, 2021:

Anaheim - none

Arizona – Lawson Crouse

Boston - Karson Kuhlman

Buffalo - none

Calgary - none

Carolina - none

Chicago - none

Colorado – Erik Johnson

Columbus – Mikko Koivu

Dallas – will be released prior to its first game

Detroit – Darren Helm, Christian Djoos

Edmonton – Gaetan Haas; James Neal

Florida – Markus Nutivaara

Los Angeles – Cal Petersen; Kurtis MacDermid; Sean Walker

Minnesota – Alex Stalock

Montreal - none

Nashville – Mikael Granlund; Luca Sbisa

New Jersey - none

NY Islanders - none

NY Rangers – Justin Richards

Ottawa - none

Philadelphia – Shayne Gostisbehere

Pittsburgh – Kasperi Kapanen

San Jose – Max Letunov

St. Louis - none

Tampa Bay - none

Toronto - none

Vancouver – Jordie Benn; J.T. Miller

Vegas - none

Washington - none

Winnipeg – Nikolaj Ehlers