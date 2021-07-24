The NHL Draft continues today with Round 2 through Round 7 starting at 11am et.8am pt.

TSN.ca keeps you up to date with all the notable selections, news and reaction from around the league.

Who's on the board?

Thirty-one players selected in Round 1 on Friday night. Check out who's available in Bob McKenzie's Final Prospect Ranking.

Going into Round 2 tomorrow morning, TSN’s “best available” include:



23. Francesco Pinelli

24. Nikita Chibrikov

26. Daniil Chayka

27. Logan Stankoven

28. Aatu Raty

30. Samu Tuomaala

32. Simon Robertsson

36. Sasha Pastujov

37. Scott Morrow

38. Prokhor Poltapov

39. Jack Peart — Bob McKenzie (@TSNBobMcKenzie) July 24, 2021

Coronato looks to local name for inspiration

TSN's Calgary reporter Salim Valji on Flames first-rounder Matthew Coronato, who doesn't have to look to far on who he wants to emulate:

From @salimvalji: Flames first-round pick Matthew Coronato looks to emulate Calgary native Brayden Point - https://t.co/4odkHSTVCJ#TSNHockey pic.twitter.com/Dd9icGIS6x — TSN Hockey (@TSNHockey) July 24, 2021

Reaction to Canadiens' selection of Logan Mailloux

The Montreal Canadiens took Logan Mailloux with the No. 31 pick on Friday night just days after the defenceman posted a statement on Twitter asking teams not to choose him in this year's draft.

Mailloux's statement followed news that he had been charged and paid a fine in Sweden for distributing a sexual photo without consent.

Some reactions to the pick, starting with Saskatoon Blades GM Colin Preistner:

So an NHL team selects a kid who has been convicted of a sex crime in the first round? The player, who begged not be picked because he was not “mature enough”? This team is clearly not concerned about sex crime VICTIMS.



They’ll have to renounce this pick within a week. WTF. — Colin Priestner (@colinpriestner) July 24, 2021

You don’t need to be female, or the parent of a girl, to be shocked by the Montreal Canadiens selection of Logan Mailloux in the NHL draft, but if you’re male, just for a moment try putting yourself in the position of a female fan and picture how devastating this must feel. — Gord Miller (@GMillerTSN) July 24, 2021

Mailloux was ranked 35th on TSN’s final draft rankings, but many NHL clubs who still “ranked” Mailloux on their respective draft lists indicated they would not be drafting Mailloux because of his criminal action in Sweden. It was stunning to hear his name called in the 1st round. — Bob McKenzie (@TSNBobMcKenzie) July 24, 2021

Button on Habs drafting Mailloux: 'It's a callous disregard for the victim' Earlier this week, Logan Mailloux had renounced himself from the draft after paying a fine for an offence of a sexual nature in Sweden last year. Despite the circumstances, Montreal opted to draft him with the 31st pick in the first round. TSN Director of Scouting Craig Button weighed in on the surprise selection.

Ross & Trentadue: Disappointing pick from the Canadiens Matthew Ross & Dave Trentadue react to the Montreal Canadiens drafting Logan Mailloux in the first round of the 2021 NHL Draft.