Who's on the board?

Thirty-one players selected in Round 1 on Friday night. Check out who's available in Bob McKenzie's Final Prospect Ranking.

 

 

Coronato looks to local name for inspiration

TSN's Calgary reporter Salim Valji on Flames first-rounder Matthew Coronato, who doesn't have to look to far on who he wants to emulate:

 

 

Reaction to Canadiens' selection of Logan Mailloux

The Montreal Canadiens took Logan Mailloux with the No. 31 pick on Friday night just days after the defenceman posted a statement on Twitter asking teams not to choose him in this year's draft.

Mailloux's statement followed news that he had been charged and paid a fine in Sweden for distributing a sexual photo without consent.

Some reactions to the pick, starting with Saskatoon Blades GM Colin Preistner: 

 

