NHL Draft Day Blog - Day 2: Rounds 2 through 7 today
The NHL Draft continues today with Round 2 through Round 7. TSN.ca keeps you up to date with all the notable selections, news and reaction from around the league.
Button breaks down first-round selections from Canadian teams in NHL Draft
The NHL Draft continues today with Round 2 through Round 7 starting at 11am et.8am pt.
Who's on the board?
Thirty-one players selected in Round 1 on Friday night. Check out who's available in Bob McKenzie's Final Prospect Ranking.
Coronato looks to local name for inspiration
TSN's Calgary reporter Salim Valji on Flames first-rounder Matthew Coronato, who doesn't have to look to far on who he wants to emulate:
Reaction to Canadiens' selection of Logan Mailloux
The Montreal Canadiens took Logan Mailloux with the No. 31 pick on Friday night just days after the defenceman posted a statement on Twitter asking teams not to choose him in this year's draft.
Mailloux's statement followed news that he had been charged and paid a fine in Sweden for distributing a sexual photo without consent.
Some reactions to the pick, starting with Saskatoon Blades GM Colin Preistner: