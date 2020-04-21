NHL Draft could be held before resumption of season

The 2020 NHL Draft may take place in June before the possible resumption of the season, according to TSN Hockey Insiders Pierre LeBrun and Darren Dreger.

The idea was just one of the possible scenarios discussed on Tuesday's conference call with the general managers.

Obviously would be a virtual draft in nature if held in June. Again, nothing decided, but the NHL’s Deputy Commissioner says it’s being discussed. — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) April 21, 2020

LeBrun notes that a virtual draft held before the end of the 2019-20 season brings along complications like draft order and conditional picks, but the idea is still being discussed.

This year's draft was originally scheduled for June 26-27 at the Bell Centre in Montreal, but was postponed on March 25 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The NHL came to a halt on March 12, with the league hoping it will be safe to return at some point to award a Stanley Cup winner.