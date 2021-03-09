TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger reports that the 2021 NHL Draft is expected to remain in its originally scheduled July time slot. 

"There were numerous obstacles, including NHLPA-related concerns that seemingly trumps the push by several NHL GMs to move the draft to January or 2022," Dreger said a tweet.

The draft is scheduled to be held from July 23-24.

The 2020 NHL Draft was postponed from June to October due to the COVID-19 pandemic. 