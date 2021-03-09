Poulin breaks down late collapse that cost the Canadiens

TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger reports that the 2021 NHL Draft is expected to remain in its originally scheduled July time slot.

Awaiting confirmation from the NHL, but sources indicate the NHL Draft will be remain in its originally scheduled July slot. There were numerous obstacles, including NHLPA related concerns that seemingly trumps the push by several NHL GM’s to move the Draft to January or 2022. — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) March 9, 2021

"There were numerous obstacles, including NHLPA-related concerns that seemingly trumps the push by several NHL GMs to move the draft to January or 2022," Dreger said a tweet.

The draft is scheduled to be held from July 23-24.

The 2020 NHL Draft was postponed from June to October due to the COVID-19 pandemic.