57m ago
NHL Draft Lottery Phase 2 set for Monday
TSN.ca Staff
Phase 2 of the 2020 NHL Draft Lottery is slated for Monday, August 10 at 6pm ET/3pm PT, the league announced on Thursday.
The lottery will determine who will earn the first overall pick for the 2020 NHL Entry Draft and have the right to select projected No. 1 pick Alexis Lafreniere.
The eight teams who do not advance to the NHL postseason from their qualifying series will each have a 12.5 per cent chance of winning the lottery and the first overall pick. Each team will have one ball in the lottery machine.
The Los Angeles Kings currently have the second overall pick while the Ottawa Senators (via the San Jose Sharks) have the third selection.
See below for the full list heading into Phase 2:
1. TBD
2. Los Angeles Kings
3. Ottawa Senators (from SJS)
4. Detroit Red Wings
5. Ottawa Senators
6. Anaheim Ducks
7. New Jersey Devils
8. Buffalo Sabres
9. TBD
10. TBD
11. TBD
12. TBD
13. TBD
14. TBD
15. TBD