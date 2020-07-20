The NHL is entering a crucial week for COVID-19 testing ahead of players arriving in Edmonton and Toronto for the Return to Play.

As TSN's Ryan Rishaug notes, players need three negative tests spaced 48 hours apart in the seven days prior to travel to Canada. Any positive tests after Wednesday or Thursday of this week would leave players unable to hit that mark.

Rishaug adds that teams would likely retest players immediately after a positive result in order to rule out a possible false positive.

Any positive tests, teams would likely re-test immediately to rule out false positives* but each test has turn around time, and there is little margin for error. Have heard stories of teams testing twice the required amount the last 10 days or so to make sure they’re good. — Ryan Rishaug (@TSNRyanRishaug) July 20, 2020

There are contingencies in place for players who are not able to make the charter in with their teams, but it’s unclear what delays they would face before entering the bubble.

Exhibition games will begin next Tuesday in both Toronto and Edmonton.