TSN.ca keeps you up to date on the latest moves and rumours from around the NHL with Day 3's NHL Free Agent Frenzy blog.

11:28am et - The Winnipeg Jets are signing defenceman Derek Forbort, according to TSN Hockey Insder Darren Dreger.

The Winnipeg Jets are signing Derek Forbort. 1 year. $1 million. — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) October 11, 2020

11:02am et - The Dallas Stars have announced that they have resigned restricted free agent Radek Faksa to a five-year contract worth $16.25 million.

FAKSYYYY! 🙌



We have signed Radek Faksa to a five-year contract worth $16.25 million



📝 https://t.co/cL5lgS8WQF pic.twitter.com/VZfdEE1Pu8 — Dallas Stars (@DallasStars) October 11, 2020

9:03am et - TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun reports that there are five or six teams interested in unrestricted free agent Mike Hoffman. The leading goal scorer among the free agents available, LeBrun reports that Hoffman's situation overlaps with unrestricted free agent Taylor Hall.

Mike Hoffman, top UFA goal scorer, continues to have interest from 5-6 teams but there's an obvious overlap and impact from the Taylor Hall situation. For example, I think Nashville has kept on both Hall and Hoffman. Also I believe Florida has circled back on Hoffman. — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) October 11, 2020

8:50am et - The top two available free agents -- Taylor Hall and Alex Pietrangelo -- are still out there. Could today be the day they make their respective decisions?

Saturday afternoon, TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun reported that Pietrangelo was off to visit the Vegas Golden Knights. But as of Sunday morning, no deal has been announced or reported. However, Vegas is "clearly the front runner" according to Saturday's edition of Insider Trading.

