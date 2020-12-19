LeBrun: The players are getting antsy without a definitive timeline

Per the NHL-NHLPA agreement for the 2020-21 season, Free Agent Frenzy is set for July 28, according to TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun.

Fun date for hockey fans to circle: Free Agent Frenzy set for July 28 as per NHL-NHLPA agreement — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) December 20, 2020

The NHL and the NHL Players' Association reached a tentative agreement on Friday night to kick off the 2020-21 season on Jan. 13, with teams to open training camps on Jan. 3. The seven teams who missed the playoffs last season are permitted to start training camp on Dec. 31. The regular season is expected to be 56 games.

The regular season is scheduled to end on May 8, followed by the playoffs, with the Stanley Cup to be awarded by the first week of July.