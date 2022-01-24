We could be getting closer to a resolution in the Evander Kane investigation.

TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger reports there are rumblings about the conclusion of the league's investigation into a possible COVID-19 breach involving Kane, who is currently a free agent. Dreger adds the NHL is hopeful it will have something by the middle of the week.

Kane was cut loose by the San Jose Sharks earlier this month while in the fourth year of a seven-year, $49 million deal he signed in May of 2018.

As discussed in Insider Trading on Jan. 13, Kane is free to sign with any team at any time, but the timing has been held up by a suspension he might face. If he is forced to miss games, it wouldn't be the first time this season.

The NHL suspended the 30-year-old in October for 21 games for submitting a fake COVID-19 vaccination card. When the suspension ended, the Sharks placed Kane on waivers and sent him to the AHL's San Jose Barracuda. He appeared in five games, scoring two goals and adding six assists.

The Vancouver native is a veteran of 12 NHL seasons split between the Atlanta Thrashers/Winnipeg Jets franchise, Buffalo Sabres and Sharks. He has 264 goals and 242 assists in 769 regular season games since being drafted No. 4 overall in 2009.