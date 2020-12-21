The National Hockey League is hoping to raise $15 million by selling ads on helmets for the 2020-21 season, TSN Senior Correspondent Rick Westhead reports.

According to Westhead, the Montreal Canadiens and Toronto Maple Leafs are targeting as much as $1 million deals for their sponsorships, while other clubs could be commanding less.

An NHL executive told Westhead, though, that teams don’t consider this "new-found money” because the ads would be given to some sponsors as "make goods” for empty buildings.

Mark J. Burns of Sports Business Journal reported last week that the NHL was likely to approve helmet ads for the upcoming season, with the ads being placed on each side of a player's helmet. He added teams could have separate sponsors for home and away games.