During the NHL's virtual general managers' meeting on Wednesday, the league announced that they hope to start the 2021-22 season on Oct. 12, according to TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun. 

The proposed start date is just a week or so later than a normal year, notes LeBrun. 

Training camps would begin on Sept. 22 if there are no delays. 

This year's 56-game regular season started on Jan. 13 with the Stanley Cup playoffs scheduled to wrap up in July. 