During the NHL's virtual general managers' meeting on Wednesday, the league announced that they hope to start the 2021-22 season on Oct. 12, according to TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun.

Again, that Oct. 12 start date is if there are no delays. @TSNHockey @TheAthletic — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) April 21, 2021

This year's 56-game regular season started on Jan. 13 with the Stanley Cup playoffs scheduled to wrap up in July.