29m ago
NHL hopes to start 2021-22 season on Oct. 12
During the NHL's virtual general managers' meeting on Wednesday, the league announced that they hope to start the 2021-22 season on Oct. 12, according to TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun.
TSN.ca Staff
Leafs 3-in-3: Foligno's fit, concerning injuries and experiments on D
During the NHL's virtual general managers' meeting on Wednesday, the league announced that they hope to start the 2021-22 season on Oct. 12, according to TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun.
The proposed start date is just a week or so later than a normal year, notes LeBrun.
Training camps would begin on Sept. 22 if there are no delays.
This year's 56-game regular season started on Jan. 13 with the Stanley Cup playoffs scheduled to wrap up in July.