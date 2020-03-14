1h ago
NHL instructs teams to pay AHL players through season suspension
The NHL has advised teams to play American Hockey League players during the NHL's season suspension, according to TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun.
TSN.ca Staff
The directive was made by the NHL on a conference call with general managers on Saturday. It follows instructions on Friday to continue to pay NHL players.
The NHL paused its season after NBA player Rudy Gobert tested positive for coronavirus on Wednesday. The NHL along with a virtually every team sport has halted play in an effort to contact COVID-19, which is classified by the World Health Organization as a global pandemic.