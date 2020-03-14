The NHL has advised teams to play American Hockey League players during the NHL's season suspension, according to TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun.

Notable item from today’s NHL call with GMs: the league instructed teams to make sure to pay all their AHL players through the season suspension. Same as instructed yesterday in terms of paying NHL players. — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) March 14, 2020

The directive was made by the NHL on a conference call with general managers on Saturday. It follows instructions on Friday to continue to pay NHL players.

The NHL paused its season after NBA player Rudy Gobert tested positive for coronavirus on Wednesday. The NHL along with a virtually every team sport has halted play in an effort to contact COVID-19, which is classified by the World Health Organization as a global pandemic.