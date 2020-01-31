According to TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger, the NHL is looking into alleged recruiting violations by the Arizona Coyotes regarding draft-eligible players.

"It's an ongoing National Hockey League investigation, yes, into allegations that Arizona allegedly has been fitness testing draft-eligible Canadian Hockey League players," Dreger explained Thursday on Insider Trading.

"Now the OHL, the Western Hockey League, and the QMJHL all sent out emails to their respective junior teams asking that any contact be reported. Now according to sources, multiple teams have returned to say, "Yes, there has been contact."

"It is clearly defined by the National Hockey league that there cannot be any physical testing before the NHL combine. If guilt is established, and again it's an ongoing investigation, the Arizona Coyotes could face substantial fines – $250,000 or more per incident at the discretion of NHL commissioner Gary Bettman."

The Coyotes released the following statement on the matter Thursday:

“We are aware of the reports. We have discussed the matter with the NHL and we will have no further comment at this time.”

The Coyotes currently own just one pick in the first three rounds of this year's draft, having moved their first-round pick to acquire Taylor Hall last month and their third-round pick for Carl Soderberg last summer.

A shootout loss to the Los Angeles Kings on Thursday extended to the Coyotes current winless skid to four. The team enters play Friday sitting in the top wild-card spot in the Western Conference.