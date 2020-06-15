The NHL is seeking input from the NHLPA in the process to select the two hub cities that would host the 24-team Return to Play tournament later this summer, according TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun.

"The league just doesn't want to choose the two cities and then tell the 'PA, here ya go, this is where you are playing," LeBrun said. "this is about finding the two city candidates that will appease the players and make them comfortable living in that bubble culture."

According to LeBrun, Las Vegas is considered a frontrunner to land one of the two spots while the second city is still up in the air and a decision, in tandem with the NHLPA could be made at the end of this week or early next week.

"Could it be Toronto, depending on what the Canadian government ends up deciding on the quarantine rules,' LeBrun said. "Could be Edmonton or Vancouver. I'm told Chicago has pushed hard of late."