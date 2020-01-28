Hockey Hall of Famer Ed Belfour was arrested on Tuesday morning in Bowling Green, KY on mischief and intoxication charges.

An arrest report obtained by the Bowling Green Daily News says the 54-year-old Belfour was "manifestly under the influence of alcohol to a point he was a danger to himself and others."

Belfour was found on the second floor of the Kentucky Grand Hotel and Spa, "clutching a curtain rod that had been ripped out of the dry wall above a window next to him. The subject was kicking the spa door while he was laying on the ground."

The citation reveals that the Carman, MB native was not compliant with officers.

The initial 911 caller claimed that Belfour had been drinking on the first floor of the building before attempting to fight a hotel employee and striking a window in anger.

Belfour spent 18 seasons in the NHL with the Chicago Blackhawks, San Jose Sharks, Dallas Stars, Toronto Maple Leafs and Florida Panthers.

A two-time Vezina winner, Belfour was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2011.

His 484 wins are fourth all-time among goaltenders.