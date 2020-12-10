1h ago
NHL looking to make changes to divisions in realignment plan
The National Hockey League is looking to make a few tweaks to the divisions proposed in the realignment plan and shared with the governors on Wednesday, TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun reported late Thursday night.
TSN.ca Staff
NHL establishes tentative realignment plan that includes all-Canadian division
LeBrun reported it was clear some governors on Wednesday's call weren't pleased with the temporary divisions as presented and added the Minnesota Wild could swap again while the Dallas Stars changing is also a possibility.
The NHL is considering temporary division realignment for the upcoming season to ease travel burdens during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Below is the original proposal, as reported by LeBrun Wednesday, including an all-Canadian division:
Toronto-Ottawa-Winnipeg-Vancouver-Calgary-Montreal-Edmonton
Boston-Buffalo-NYI-NYR-NJ-Philly-Pittsburgh-Wash
Tampa-Florida-Nashville-Carolina-Columbus-Detroit-Chicago-Minnesota
San Jose-LA-Anaheim-Vegas-Colorado-Arizona-Dallas-St. Louis