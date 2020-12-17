NHL may be forced to move all 7 Canadian teams to U.S. for upcoming season

The NHL may potentially have no choice but to move all seven Canadian teams to the U.S. for the 2020-21 season if an arrangement can't be reached with provincial health authorities, according to TSN Senior Hockey Reporter Frank Seravalli.

Furthermore, TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun adds that if the seven Canadian teams are forced to play in the United States, it would also likely mean the all-Canadian division would not happen and more realignment changes would be necessary.

Originally, the NHL was targeting a Jan. 13 start to the 2020-21 season but as time continues to tick closer to the date with no definitive plans, the league could be forced to push things back further.

Travel from the U.S. into Canada currently requires a quarantine period of up to 14 days due to COVID-19.