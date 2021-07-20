The latest TSN Hockey Mock Draft sees some movement throughout the top 10, but Michigan’s duo of Owen Power and Matty Beniers aren’t going anywhere.

Power continues to be the clear choice at the top of the draft with the Buffalo Sabres selecting a defenceman first overall for the second time in four years after Rasmus Dahlin in 2018. The 18-year-old possesses a unique combination of skill, hockey sense and superior size that is comparable to Tampa Bay defenceman Victor Hedman.

At No. 2, Power’s Michigan teammate Matty Beniers becomes the first draft pick in Seattle Kraken history. They would also become the first collegiate players to go 1-2 since Boston University’s Rick DiPietro and Wisconsin’s Dany Heatley in 2000 and the first teammates since Montreal Jr. Canadiens Rejean Houle and Marc Tardif in 1969.

Mason McTavish vaults up from the Ottawa Senators at No. 10 to the New Jersey Devils at No. 4. An offensive player with an accurate shot who competes well in one-on-one battles according to TSN’s Bob McKenzie, McTavish had 11 points in seven games for gold-medal-winner Canada at the U-18 World Championship in May.

At ninth, the Vancouver Canucks get Kent Johnson, a centre who played at left wing this past season and is adaptable up front. Comparable to Elias Pettersson, he’s got great creativity, imagination and confidence with a quick hockey mind and quick hands.

Instead of selecting McTavish at 10, the Sens make the first goaltending pick of the draft with Lulea’s Jesper Wallstedt. At 14 years old, he was the youngest-ever player in the Super Elite Jr. League; at 17 he was the youngest-ever goalie in the Swedish Hockey League and now he is set to become the first Swedish goalie selected in the first round. If he is chosen in the top 10, he would be the first netminder since Carey Price in 2005 (No. 5) to go that high.

Assuming general manager Brad Treliving doesn’t trade his first-round pick – which he did twice in 2020 – the Calgary Flames go with Sioux Falls forward Cole Sillinger at 13. His father, Mike Sillinger, played with 12 teams in his 17-year NHL career but the Flames were not among them.

At 18, the Winnipeg Jets bolster their blueline with defenceman Corson Ceulemans. Reminiscent of Brent Seabrook, he has very good puck skills with the ability to get into the offensive zone, create scoring chances with his passing and to be a threat to score with his shot.

Sebastian Cossa is the next goaltender selected this year, landing with the Edmonton Oilers at No. 20. Montreal rounds out the Canadian team first-round selections with winger Sasha Pastujov, who had 65 points in 41 games this season playing for the USA Hockey National Team Development Program.

Here is the full mock:

1. Buffalo Sabres - Owen Power

2. Seattle Kraken - Matty Beniers

3. Anaheim Ducks - Dylan Guenther

4. New Jersey Devils - Mason McTavish

5. Columbus Blue Jackets - Simon Edvinsson

6. Detroit Red Wings - William Eklund

7. San Jose Sharks - Luke Hughes

8. Los Angeles Kings - Brandt Clarke

9. Vancouver Canucks - Kent Johnson

10. Ottawa Senators - Jesper Wallstedt

11. Arizona Coyotes - Forfeiture

12. Chicago Blackhawks - Chaz Lucius

13. Calgary Flames Cole Sillinger

14. Philadelphia Flyers - Brennan Othmann

15. Dallas Stars - Matthew Coronato

16. New York Rangers - Fedor Svechkov

17. St. Louis Blues Carson Lambos

18. Winnipeg Jets - Corson Ceulemans

19. Nashville Predators - Zachary Bolduc

20. Edmonton Oilers - Sebastian Cossa

21. Boston Bruins - Xavier Bourgault

22. Minnesota Wild - Fabian Lysell

23. Detroit Red Wings - Samu Tuomaala

24. Florida Panthers - Aatu Raty

25. Columbus Blue Jackets - Shea Buium

26. Minnesota Wild - Francesco Pinelli

27. Carolina Hurricanes - Daniil Chayka

28. Colorado Avalanche - Zachary L’Heureux

29. New Jersey Devils - Mackie Samoskevich

30. Vegas Golden Knights - Isak Rosen

31. Montreal Canadiens - Sasha Pastujov

32. Columbus Blue Jackets - Zach Dean