The NHL and NHLPA have jointly announced a revised target start date of Jan. 1 to begin the 2020-21 season.

"Tonight, following discussions with the NHL Players' Associations and based on what we have learned and what we know and even what we don't know I can now say we are now focused on a January 1 start for next season," NHL commissioner Gary Bettman said during his opening remarks for the 2020 NHL Draft on Tuesday.

Estimated timing for the start of training camp will be communicated at a later date.

Both sides had discussed a start date of Dec. 1 when the league announced Return To Play plans earlier this year. Bettman later said that the target state could be pushed later into December or January when he held his annual media conference before the start of the 2020 NHL Stanley Cup Final.