2h ago
NHL, NHLPA hope for resolution in 7-10 days
TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun reports the NHL-NHLPA Return To Play Committee has remained in constant dialogue since Saturday, with the hope being to reach a resolution over the next seven to 10 days.
TSN.ca Staff
LeBrun: Return to play committee 'progressing' on what a return format could look like
LeBrun adds, however, that there are no guarantees of a resolution being reached in that timeline.
LeBrun reported Monday that the NHL and NHLPA made some progress over the weekend that involved a 24-team playoff format should play resume this summer. TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger added that a two-hub city concept featuring 12 teams in each city has been discussed and remains one of the possibilities if the NHL season is able to resume.
Meanwhile, LeBrun reports the NHLPA's Executive Board voted Monday to further defer a decision on the April 15 paycheque until the end of May.
The NHL season has been paused since March 12.