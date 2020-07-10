We have a deal.

The NHL and the National Hockey League Players’ Association voted on Friday to ratify the Return to Play protocol and collective bargaining agreement according to TSN Hockey Insider Bob McKenzie.

This means the NHL will return this summer if deemed safe and carry labour peace for the next six years.

The Memorandum of Understanding – reached earlier this week – needed a 51 per cent approval rating from NHLPA members in addition to ratification from the owners’ side. But as McKenzie notes, it is virtually unheard of for ownership to reject something that has been endorsed by commissioner Gary Bettman.

According to TSN Senior Hockey Reporter Frank Seravalli, NHLPA membership voted 502 to 135 in favour of ratifying the full CBA and collective bargaining agreement.

Had the players not ratified the MOU, McKenzie notes it would have meant there would likely be no conclusion to the 2019-20 NHL season.

“There are no doubt a lot of unhappy players. What’s to be happy about? The bottom has dropped out of their economy. In a hard-cap system with a 50-50 split of Hockey Related Revenue where HRR has been decimated, and may continue to be in the short term, it will be costly,” McKenzie tweeted of the MOU prior to the ratification.

The NHL season was paused on March 12, one day after Utah Jazz centre Rudy Gobert tested positive for COVID-19 and began a domino effect that shut down much of the professional sports world.