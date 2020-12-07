25m ago
NHL, NHLPA talk twice over weekend
TSN.ca Staff
The NHL and NHL Players' Association spoke twice this weekend as they continue to try and finalize a plan for the upcoming season, according to TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun.
LeBrun notes there's "still lots to do and a lot of moving pieces," and once the two sides agree on a plan, the NHL will need to bring it to its Board of Governors for consideration while the NHLPA will bring it to its Executive Board.
Last week, TSN's Frank Seravalli reported that the NHL and NHLPA moved on from their original season start date of Jan. 1 and are now looking to play a 52-to-56 game season starting in mid-January.
Training camps would open near the beginning of next month.
With COVID-19 cases rising in both Canada and the United States, the possibility remains that the NHL's seven Canadian teams will play in their own division to limit travel.