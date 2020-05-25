The National Hockey League and NHLPA sent out the Phase 2 protocol to all teams and players late Sunday, and said they are targeting a date in early June for the transition to Phase 2. Phase 2 would include small group workouts.

"Based on the current information available, we are now targeting a date in early June for a transition to Phase 2," the NHL memo read, before adding the precise start date, and how long Phase 2 could last, is still to be determined.

The Phase 2 agreement stipulates a maximum of six players taking part in on-ice workouts at one time, with no coaches or team personnel on the ice. Players will have to wear face masks entering and leaving the facility and when social distancing cannot be maintained except when they are exercising or on the ice.

The memo also stated that all player participation in Phase 2 is voluntary and teams are now allowed to require their players to return to their team's home city so they can quarantine in time for the start of Phase 2.

Testing will also be a part of Phase 2 but the stated testing of asymptomatic players and team personnel will be done in the context of not depriving health care workers and vulnerable populations of testing.