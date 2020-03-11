The NHL will not immediately suspend their season, saying in a statement they will continue to consult with medical experts and evaluate the options.

"The National Hockey League is aware of the NBA’s decision tonight to indefinitely suspend its season due to a player testing positive for the coronavirus. The NHL is continuing to consult with medical experts and is evaluating the options. We expect to have a further update tomorrow."

The NHL will provide a further update Thursday.

The NBA suspended their season earlier Wednesday night after a player on the Utah Jazz, reportedly centre Rudy Gobert, tested positive for the coronavirus.

More details to follow.