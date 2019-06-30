12h ago
NHL Off-Season Watch: Duchene eyeing Preds?
TSN.ca Staff
Each day through the opening of NHL free agency on July 1, TSN.ca breaks down the latest news and rumours around the NHL.
Duchene destined for Nashville?
While nothing can be official until Monday, Matt Duchene is slated to join the Nashville Predators according to TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun. The contract cannot officially be negotiated until Monday but it sounds like $56 million over seven years is what has been discussed, LeBrun adds.
Jackets make new offer to Panarin?
According to The Athletic's Aaron Portzline, the Columbus Blue Jackets have made a "massive late-night offer in an attempt to keep Artemi Panarin."
"Also hear the CBJ offered around $12 M or so a year over 8 years..." TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun wrote on Twitter.
Canucks, Myers getting closer?
"No reason the Canucks and Tyler Myers won't come to terms. Vancouver is considering structural options. It's expected details will be worked out tonight or in the morning," TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger tweeted.
Dallas shooting for the Stars?
The Dallas Stars are hoping to add two veteran forwards according to TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger.
Joe Pavelski is expected to sign a three-year contract with Dallas and Corey Perry will head to the Dallas Stars on a one-year deal according to TSN Senior Hockey Writer Frank Seravalli. It is expected to be a one-year deal worth $1.5 million with performance bonuses attainable.
"Perry likely left some money on the table in base salary. His base salary is $1.5 million, with another $1.5 to $2 million expected in performance bonuses for games played and playoffs. [San Jose Sharks] and [Tampa Bay Lightning] were among the teams in hardest on him at the end," Seravalli added.
Lightning adding to blueline?
Luke Schenn is expected to sign a one-year deal with the Tampa Bay Lightning in the neighbourhood of $700,000 according to TSN Senior Hockey Writer Frank Seravalli.
Panik to D.C.?
"Sounds like Richard Panik will be heading to the [Washington Capitals] on a four-year contract. AAV could be somewhere north of $2.5 million," TSN Hockey Insider Bob McKenzie wrote on Twitter.
Panik had 14 goals and 19 assists in 75 games for the Arizona Coyotes last season.
Connolly bound for Florida?
All signs point to Brett Connolly signing a four-year deal with the Florida Panthers on Monday according to TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun.
Bob Stauffer also notes that Connolly could end up in Florida on a four-year term.
Connolly had 22 goals and 24 assists last season in 81 games.
Zuccarello to Minnesota?
TSN Hockey Insider Bob McKenzie notes that Mats Zuccarello to the Minnesota Wild on a five-year deal in the $6 million range -- give or take $200,000 -- is "quite likely" to happen on Monday.
Zuccarello was dealt from the New York Rangers to the Dallas Stars last season but appeared in just two games before suffering a season-ending injury.
Zuccarello recorded 12 goals and 28 assists in a combined 48 games last season.
Projected arbitration number for Ceci
If and when Cody Ceci joins the Toronto Maple Leafs, he will be arbitration eligible.
TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger reported Ceci will likely get around $5 million in salary arbitration. Dreger also reported if Ceci plays well for the Leafs they could extend him in January, speculating a five-year deal around $5 million again.
Dreger's information was in addition to a tweet from the Ottawa Sun's Bruce Garrioch, who reported the Sens were not going to go back to arbitration with Ceci.
Ceci finished with seven goals and 19 assists in 74 games for the Senators last season.
Perry narrowing list
Veteran free agent forward Corey Perry has been pitched by 10 teams and his camp is currently in the process of whittling down that list to 3-4 teams ahead of free agency opening Monday.
TSN Senior Hockey Reporter Frank Seravalli reported a couple of teams have jumped in late on Perry, realizing they're out on other unrestricted free agents.
Hardball with Aho?
While most of the speculation regarding restricted free agents has revolved around Toronto Maple Leafs forward Mitch Marner, the rest of the class is very strong as well. One name to keep an eye on is Carolina Hurricanes centre Sebastian Aho. Aho doesn't have arbitration rights and according to the New York Post's Larry Brooks, could be in line for a hard time negotiating with his current team.
"The Canes, to my best knowledge, have not said they would not match on an offer sheet, but boy, it would be so tempting to find out," Brooks reported.
Aho finished last season with 30 goals and 53 assists in 82 games for the Hurricanes.
Not a one-in-one-out situation?
After the Buffalo Sabres acquired defenceman Colin Miller from the Vegas Golden Knights, speculation ramped up the team would move defenceman Rasmus Ristolainen.
But Sabres GM Jason Botterill disputed that it was a one-in-one-out situation.
”I think there’s always a demand for those,” Botterill said, per The Associated Press. ”I’m never going to be in a situation where I complain about too much depth.”
In 78 games for the Sabres last season, Ristolainen had five goals and 38 assists. Miller had three goals and 26 assists in 65 games for the Golden Knights.
No action in Vegas?
Speaking of the Golden Knights, the Miller trade could be the team's last big piece of business for a while.
Per The Athletic's Jesse Granger, Golden Knights GM George McPhee said he thinks the team is done making moves, and also said not to expect any noteworthy moves in free agency.
The Golden Knights don't have any projected cap space at the moment.