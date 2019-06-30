Each day through the opening of NHL free agency on July 1, TSN.ca breaks down the latest news and rumours around the NHL.

Projected arbitration number for Ceci

If and when Cody Ceci joins the Toronto Maple Leafs, he will be arbitration eligible.

TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger reported Ceci will likely get around $5 million in salary arbitration. Dreger also reported if Ceci plays well for the Leafs they could extend him in January, speculating a five-year deal around $5 million again.

Ceci will likely get around $5 mil in arbitration. If he plays well the Leafs can extend in January. Likely a 5 year ext...again around $5 mil per. Trade has to happen before any of this and there could be other elements involved. https://t.co/yMyE7uzY3M — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) June 30, 2019

Dreger's information was in addition to a tweet from the Ottawa Sun's Bruce Garrioch, who reported the Sens were not going to go back to arbitration with Ceci.

Ceci finished with seven goals and 19 assists in 74 games for the Senators last season.

Hardball with Aho?

While most of the speculation regarding restricted free agents has revolved around Toronto Maple Leafs forward Mitch Marner, the rest of the class is very strong as well. One name to keep an eye on is Carolina Hurricanes centre Sebastian Aho. Aho doesn't have arbitration rights and according to the New York Post's Larry Brooks, could be in line for a hard time negotiating with his current team.

"The Canes, to my best knowledge, have not said they would not match on an offer sheet, but boy, it would be so tempting to find out," Brooks reported.

Aho finished last season with 30 goals and 53 assists in 82 games for the Hurricanes.

'Canes goalie issues

Sticking with the Hurricanes, general manager Don Waddell told fans ahead of free agency that while Curtis McElhinney will be headed elsewhere in free agency, the team is still trying to sign Petr Mrazek.

#Canes GM Don Waddell tells the fans that Curtis McElhinney will be headed elsewhere. As for Mrazek: "We're still talking with Petr daily, hourly." — Michael Smith (@MSmithCanes) June 29, 2019

The two split most of the games in Carolina last season, with McEhlinney starting 33 games and Mrazek starting 40. Mrazek finished the year with a 23-14-3 with a 2.39 goals against average and .914 save percentage.

Wild targeting Zuccarello?

The Athletic's Michael Russo reported with Joe Pavelski likely headed to Dallas, the Minnesota Wild are focusing on Plan B: Mats Zuccarello.

Russo reported the Wild have expressed serious interest in Zuccarello, and while a number of teams are expected to be in on Zuccarello, the Wild should be particularly interested in the free agent forward.

"As of mid-afternoon Saturday, several teams were in on Zuccarello with the Wild and Columbus Blue Jackets particularly hot on his trail," Russo reported.

Zuccarello split last season between the New York Rangers and Dallas Stars, finishing the regular season with 12 goals and 28 assists in 48 games. In the playoffs Zuccarello had four goals and seven assists in 13 games.

Not a one-in-one-out situation?

After the Buffalo Sabres acquired defenceman Colin Miller from the Vegas Golden Knights, speculation ramped up the team would move defenceman Rasmus Ristolainen.

But Sabres GM Jason Botterill disputed that it was a one-in-one-out situation.

”I think there’s always a demand for those,” Botterill said, per The Associated Press. ”I’m never going to be in a situation where I complain about too much depth.”

In 78 games for the Sabres last season, Ristolainen had five goals and 38 assists. Miller had three goals and 26 assists in 65 games for the Golden Knights.

No action in Vegas?

Speaking of the Golden Knights, the Miller trade could be the team's last big piece of business for a while.

Per The Athletic's Jesse Granger, Golden Knights GM George McPhee said he thinks the team is done making moves, and also said not to expect any noteworthy moves in free agency.

George McPhee says he thinks they are done making moves. Also doesn’t expect to make any noteworthy moves in free agency. #VegasBorn — Jesse Granger (@JesseGranger_) June 29, 2019

The Golden Knights don't have any projected cap space at the moment.