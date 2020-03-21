NHL owners will have a conference call on Monday.

According to TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger, the call will tackle financial issues, potentially escrow included are expected to be introduced into the talks.

On the NHL front, club owners will have a conference call on Monday. Discussion on the financial issues, potentially escrow included, expected to be introduced into the talks. — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) March 21, 2020

Dreger adds, board financial projections and possibilities, including as per CBA and possibilities with the PA will be primary agenda items on Mondays NHL owners call. Everyone is deep in the process of contingency financial planning.

Board financial projections and possibilities, including as per CBA and possibilities with the PA will be primary agenda items on Mondays NHL owners call. Everyone is deep in the process of contingency financial planning. https://t.co/7OQoC4Sgzk — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) March 21, 2020

Earlier in the week on Insider Trader, Dreger noted that there is a growing concern that losses could mount upwards of $1 billion, certainly around $500 million.

The NHL suspended its season indefinitely on March. 12 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The move to "pause" the schedule came after the NBA took the same measure following the revelation a member of the Utah Jazz had tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

"The NHL has been attempting to follow the mandates of health experts and local authorities, while preparing for any possible developments without taking premature or unnecessary measures," Bettman said in a statement following a conference call with the board of governors. "However, following news that an NBA player has tested positive for coronavirus — and given that our leagues share so many facilities and locker-rooms and it now seems likely that some member of the NHL community would test positive at some point — it is no longer appropriate to try to continue to play games at this time."