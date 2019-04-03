Johnson: Habs need to run the table and hope one team slips up

The NHL and NHLPA have agreed to a one-year extension of the current divisional alignment and playoff format, according to TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun.

LeBrun added the matter will continue to be discussed between the two sides moving forward and the earliest change would be for the 2020-21 season if and when there is a change.

The current division and playoff format has been in place since the 2013-14 season. The top three teams in each division (Atlantic and Metropolitan in the Eastern Conference, Central and Pacific in the Western Division) make the playoffs along with two wild card teams per conference, which can come out of either division.