How realistic is it that the NHL will go to the Olympics?

The International Olympic Committee says that any confirmed positive COVID-19 case at the Olympic Games must produce two negative tests 24 hours apart. Otherwise, the quarantine period can last from 21 days up to five weeks in accordance with Chinese law.

According to TSN Hockey Insider Chris Johnston, this could be problematic for NHL players should they attend the Beijing Winter Olympics next February. A call between the IOC, IIHF, NHL and NHL Players' Association is expected soon to review these matters.

Johnston reports that teams would not be required to pay players for time missed associated with the Olympics.

"Assuming that lengthy quarantine requirement remains in place, it could factor heavily into the decision by individual players -- and perhaps the players as a whole -- about whether they'll participate. There's a Jan. 10 deadline to withdraw without financial penalty," Johnston tweets.

The NHL said at the Board of Governors meeting Friday that a final decision on whether or not to attend the 2022 Olympics will rest with the players.

"I don't anticipate being on a different page than the players' association on these issues," deputy commissioner Bill Daly said.