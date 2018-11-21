Colorado Avalanche winger Mikko Rantanen picked up a $2,000 fine on Thursday under NHL Rule 64 (Diving/Embellishment).

Rantanen received a warning from the league in October for embellishment against the New York Rangers and drew a fine for his second citation of the season last Wednesday against the Boston Bruins.

The 22-year-old picked a minor penalty for embellishment against the Bruins after Patrice Bergeron was called for hooking late in the second period.

Rantanen sits first in the NHL in points this season with eight goals and 32 points in 20 games.