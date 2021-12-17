1h ago
NHL postpones Saturday's Bruins-Canadiens game
The NHL has postponed Saturday's game between the Boston Bruins and Montreal Canadiens. The move comes as the Bruins have added players to the NHL's COVID-19 protocol each of the past three days.
TSN.ca Staff
The Canadiens, meanwhile, played their game Thursday against the Philadelphia Flyers in an empty Bell Centre after Quebec public health officials asked the Canadiens to play without any fans in their arena in an effort to slow the spread of the virus.
The Bruins, who currently have six players in the protocol, played the New York Islanders on Thursday, falling 3-1.
Forward Anton Blidh and Trent Frederic and goalie Jeremy Swayman entered protocol on Thursday, joining captain Patrice Bergeron, leading scorer Brad Marchand and fellow forward Craig Smith who joined the list earlier this week.
Boston is currently scheduled to visit the Ottawa Senators on Sunday.
