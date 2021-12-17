The NHL has postponed Saturday's game between the Boston Bruins and Montreal Canadiens.

The move comes as the Bruins have added players to the NHL's COVID-19 protocol each of the past three days.

The Canadiens, meanwhile, played their game Thursday against the Philadelphia Flyers in an empty Bell Centre after Quebec public health officials asked the Canadiens to play without any fans in their arena in an effort to slow the spread of the virus.

The Covid/health aspect is most important here but as an aside, from a business perspective, better to have this game later in the season with fans in the building for HRR reasons alone. Last night's Flyers-Habs game was an HRR ouchy. https://t.co/o1z82yGSEc — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) December 17, 2021

The Bruins, who currently have six players in the protocol, played the New York Islanders on Thursday, falling 3-1.

Forward Anton Blidh and Trent Frederic and goalie Jeremy Swayman entered protocol on Thursday, joining captain Patrice Bergeron, leading scorer Brad Marchand and fellow forward Craig Smith who joined the list earlier this week.

Boston is currently scheduled to visit the Ottawa Senators on Sunday.

More details to follow.