SCHEDULE UPDATE: @NHL postpones one game due to COVID-related issues and nine games due to Canadian attendance restrictions.



The games affected include:

Dec. 31: Pittsburgh Penguins at Ottawa Senators, Winnipeg Jets at Calgary Flames

Jan. 3: Carolina Hurricanes at Toronto Maple Leafs

Jan. 4: Washington Capitals at Montreal Canadiens

Jan. 6: Toronto Maple Leafs at Montreal Canadiens

Jan. 8: Buffalo Sabres at Montreal Canadiens, Seattle Kraken at Winnipeg Jets

Jan. 10: Columbus Blue Jackets at Montreal Canadiens, Minnesota Wild at Winnipeg Jets

Make-up dates have yet to be announced.

In addition, the Boston Bruins at Montreal Canadiens game scheduled for Jan. 12 in Montreal has been moved to TD Garden in Boston. A make-up date for a Canadiens home game against Boston has yet to be scheduled.

Wednesday’s matchup between the Detroit Red Wings and New York Islanders has also been postponed due to COVID-related issues with both teams.