NHL postpones nine games due to Canadian attendance restrictions
The National Hockey League has postponed one game due to COVID-19 related issues and nine games due to Canadian attendance restrictions.
TSN.ca Staff
The National Hockey League announced on Tuesday that it has postponed one game due to COVID-19 related issues and nine games due to Canadian attendance restrictions. Canadian policies currently restrict attendance to 50 per cent or less depending on the province.