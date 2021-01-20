The NHL has postponed the Carolina Hurricanes' games at least through Saturday due to five players being on the NHL’s COVID Protocol Related Absence List.

As a result, this week's two-game series between the Carolina Hurricanes and Florida Panthers has been pushed.

"As an appropriate precaution, the team’s training facilities have been closed, effective immediately, and will remain closed for Players until further notice," a statement read. "The League is in the process of reviewing and revising the Hurricanes’ regular season schedule. The Hurricanes organization has, and will continue to follow, all recommended guidelines aimed at protecting the health and safety of its Players, staff and community at large as set by the NHL, local, state and national agencies."

The Hurricanes, who placed four players on the NHL’s COVID-19 list Tuesday after their game against the Nashville Predators was postponed, were set to host the Panthers on Thursday and again on Saturday.

The Panthers have now had four games postponed, with their opening two games against the Dallas Stars being called off prior to the season.

Carolina placed Jordan Staal on the COVID-19 list last week and added Warren Foegele, Jordan Martinook, Jaccob Slavin and Teuvo Teravainen to the list on Tuesday.

The Hurricanes have a 2-1 record to start the season, while the Panthers improved to 2-0 with their overtime win against the Chicago Blackhawks on Tuesday night.