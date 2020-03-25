Lafreniere: 'Would be an honour' to be drafted by Sens, 'it's a great place to play'

The NHL announced today the postponements of the 2020 NHL Scouting Combine, the 2020 Bridgestone NHL Awards, and the 2020 NHL Draft due to the ongoing uncertainty resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The events were originally scheduled for June 1-6 in Buffalo, N.Y.(scouting combine), June 18 in Las Vegas (awards), and June 26-27 in Montreal (draft) respectively.

The location, timing and format of the 2020 NHL Draft (and Draft Lottery) will be announced when details are finalized.