The National Hockey League has released a comprehensive update to the 2021-22 regular-season schedule that will enable all 32 teams to complete their 82 regular-season games by the season's original closing date of April 29.

New dates were announced for the 98 games that were postponed from Nov. 18 2021 through Jan. 18, 2022. The dates of 23 other games were changed to accommodate the new dates of the postponed games.

95 of the 98 postponed games are now scheduled for the 16-day window from Feb. 7-22, which was previously the designated break to allow NHL player participation in the 2022 Beijing Olympics.

"We are profoundly grateful to our fans for their support and understanding during a challenging time and to our Clubs, the NHL Players’ Association and the Players for their cooperation in a rescheduling of unprecedented logistical complexity,” said NHL Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly.

Postponed Games Rescheduled NHL Game # Matchup Original Date New Date 234 Ottawa at New Jersey Nov. 16 Dec. 6 250 Nashville at Ottawa Nov. 18 Apr. 7 263 NY Rangers at Ottawa Nov. 20 Feb. 20 328 NY Islanders at NY Rangers Nov. 28 Mar. 17 340 NY Islanders at Philadelphia Nov. 30 Jan. 18 436 Calgary at Chicago Dec. 13 Apr. 18 443 Calgary at Nashville Dec. 14 Apr. 19 445 Carolina at Minnesota Dec. 14 Feb. 12 462 Toronto at Calgary Dec. 16 Feb. 10 471 Boston at Montreal Dec. 18 Apr. 24 476 Florida at Minnesota Dec. 18 Feb. 18 477 Tampa Bay at Colorado Dec. 18 Feb. 10 478 Columbus at Calgary Dec. 18 Feb. 15 479 Toronto at Vancouver Dec. 18 Feb. 12 481 Boston at Ottawa Dec. 19 Feb. 19 485 Nashville at Carolina Dec. 19 Feb. 18 487 Arizona at Vancouver Dec. 19 Feb. 8 488 Toronto at Seattle Dec. 19 Feb. 14 489 Columbus at Buffalo Dec. 20 Feb. 10 490 Colorado at Detroit Dec. 20 Feb. 23 491 Montreal at NY Islanders Dec. 20 Feb. 20 493 Anaheim at Edmonton Dec. 20 Feb. 17 494 Carolina at Boston Dec. 21 Feb. 10 495 St. Louis at Ottawa Dec. 21 Feb. 15 496 Washington at Philadelphia Dec. 21 Feb. 17 497 New Jersey at Pittsburgh Dec. 21 Feb. 24 498 Florida at Chicago Dec. 21 Feb. 20 499 Winnipeg at Nashville Dec. 21 Feb. 12 500 Anaheim at Calgary Dec. 21 Feb. 16 502 Vancouver at San Jose Dec. 21 Feb. 17 503 Arizona at Seattle Dec. 21 Feb. 9 504 Colorado at Buffalo Dec. 22 Feb. 19 505 Montreal at NY Rangers Dec. 22 Apr. 27 506 Winnipeg at Dallas Dec. 22 Feb. 11 507 Edmonton at Los Angeles Dec. 22 Feb. 15 508 Colorado at Boston Dec. 23 Feb. 21 509 St. Louis at Toronto Dec. 23 Feb. 19 510 Carolina at Ottawa Dec. 23 Feb. 8 511 Nashville at Florida Dec. 23 Feb. 22 512 Montreal at New Jersey Dec. 23 Apr. 7 513 Washington at NY Islanders Dec. 23 Apr. 28 514 Philadelphia at Pittsburgh Dec. 23 Feb. 15 515 Buffalo at Columbus Dec. 23 Feb. 20 516 Dallas at Chicago Dec. 23 Feb. 18 517 Detroit at Minnesota Dec. 23 Feb. 14 518 Seattle at Calgary Dec. 23 Feb. 19 519 Tampa Bay at Arizona Dec. 23 Feb. 11 520 Anaheim at Vancouver Dec. 23 Feb. 19 521 Los Angeles at Vegas Dec. 23 Feb. 18 522 Edmonton at San Jose Dec. 23 Feb. 14 523 Pittsburgh at Boston Dec. 27 Feb. 8 524 NY Islanders at Buffalo Dec. 27 Feb. 15 525 Detroit at NY Rangers Dec. 27 Feb. 17 526 Ottawa at Washington Dec. 27 Feb. 13 527 Florida at Carolina Dec. 27 Feb. 16 528 Toronto at Columbus Dec. 27 Feb. 22 529 New Jersey at St. Louis Dec. 27 Feb. 10 530 Nashville at Dallas Dec. 27 Feb. 9 531 Minnesota at Winnipeg Dec. 27 Feb. 8 532 Edmonton at Calgary Dec. 27 Mar. 17 533 Los Angeles at Arizona Dec. 27 Feb. 19 534 Seattle at Vancouver Dec. 27 Feb. 21 535 Colorado at Vegas Dec. 27 Feb. 16 536 San Jose at Anaheim Dec. 27 Feb. 22 538 Columbus at Chicago Dec. 28 Feb. 17 542 Pittsburgh at Toronto Dec. 29 Feb. 17 543 Boston at Ottawa Dec. 29 Feb. 12 545 Detroit at NY Islanders Dec. 29 Mar. 24 548 Chicago at Winnipeg Dec. 29 Feb. 14 549 Dallas at Colorado Dec. 29 Feb. 15 559 Pittsburgh at Ottawa Dec. 31 Feb. 10 563 Colorado at Dallas Dec. 31 Feb. 13 564 Winnipeg at Calgary Dec. 31 Feb. 21 581 Dallas at Arizona Jan. 2 Feb. 20 583 Carolina at Toronto Jan. 3 Feb. 7 584 Minnesota at Ottawa Jan. 3 Feb. 22 587 Washington at Montreal Jan. 4 Feb. 10 595 NY Islanders at Seattle Jan. 4 Feb. 22 598 NY Islanders at Vancouver Jan. 5 Feb. 9 601 Toronto at Montreal Jan. 6 Feb. 21 609 Detroit at Anaheim Jan. 6 Jan. 9 611 Ottawa at Seattle Jan. 6 Apr. 18 614 Buffalo at Montreal Jan. 8 Feb. 13 621 Seattle at Winnipeg Jan. 8 Feb. 17 623 NY Islanders at Edmonton Jan. 8 Feb. 11 625 Ottawa at Vancouver Jan. 8 Apr. 19 630 Columbus at Montreal Jan. 10 Feb. 12 631 Tampa Bay at New Jersey Jan. 10 Feb. 15 633 Minnesota at Winnipeg Jan. 10 Feb. 16 635 Ottawa at Edmonton Jan. 10 Jan. 15 639 Carolina at Philadelphia Jan. 11 Feb. 21 642 NY Islanders at Calgary Jan. 11 Feb. 12 646 Boston at Montreal Jan. 12 Mar. 21 648 Minnesota at Edmonton Jan. 12 Feb. 20 664 Vegas at Edmonton Jan. 14 Feb. 8 666 New Jersey at Montreal Jan. 15 Feb. 8 675 Ottawa at Winnipeg Jan. 15 Mar. 24 676 Vegas at Calgary Jan. 15 Feb. 9 681 Edmonton at Winnipeg Jan. 16 Feb. 19 683 New Jersey at Toronto Jan. 17 Jan. 31 693 Columbus at NY Islanders Jan. 18 Mar. 10 694 Detroit at Philadelphia Jan. 18 Feb. 9 699 Chicago at Edmonton Jan. 18 Feb. 9 723 NY Islanders at Toronto Jan. 22 Apr. 17