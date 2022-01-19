1h ago
NHL announces updates to 2021-22 regular-season schedule
The National Hockey League has released a comprehensive update to the 2021-22 regular-season schedule that will enable all 32 teams to complete their 82 regular-season games by the season's original closing date of April 29.
TSN.ca Staff
New dates were announced for the 98 games that were postponed from Nov. 18 2021 through Jan. 18, 2022. The dates of 23 other games were changed to accommodate the new dates of the postponed games.
95 of the 98 postponed games are now scheduled for the 16-day window from Feb. 7-22, which was previously the designated break to allow NHL player participation in the 2022 Beijing Olympics.
"We are profoundly grateful to our fans for their support and understanding during a challenging time and to our Clubs, the NHL Players’ Association and the Players for their cooperation in a rescheduling of unprecedented logistical complexity,” said NHL Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly.
Postponed Games Rescheduled
|NHL Game #
|Matchup
|Original Date
|New Date
|234
|Ottawa at New Jersey
|Nov. 16
|Dec. 6
|250
|Nashville at Ottawa
|Nov. 18
|Apr. 7
|263
|NY Rangers at Ottawa
|Nov. 20
|Feb. 20
|328
|NY Islanders at NY Rangers
|Nov. 28
|Mar. 17
|340
|NY Islanders at Philadelphia
|Nov. 30
|Jan. 18
|436
|Calgary at Chicago
|Dec. 13
|Apr. 18
|443
|Calgary at Nashville
|Dec. 14
|Apr. 19
|445
|Carolina at Minnesota
|Dec. 14
|Feb. 12
|462
|Toronto at Calgary
|Dec. 16
|Feb. 10
|471
|Boston at Montreal
|Dec. 18
|Apr. 24
|476
|Florida at Minnesota
|Dec. 18
|Feb. 18
|477
|Tampa Bay at Colorado
|Dec. 18
|Feb. 10
|478
|Columbus at Calgary
|Dec. 18
|Feb. 15
|479
|Toronto at Vancouver
|Dec. 18
|Feb. 12
|481
|Boston at Ottawa
|Dec. 19
|Feb. 19
|485
|Nashville at Carolina
|Dec. 19
|Feb. 18
|487
|Arizona at Vancouver
|Dec. 19
|Feb. 8
|488
|Toronto at Seattle
|Dec. 19
|Feb. 14
|489
|Columbus at Buffalo
|Dec. 20
|Feb. 10
|490
|Colorado at Detroit
|Dec. 20
|Feb. 23
|491
|Montreal at NY Islanders
|Dec. 20
|Feb. 20
|493
|Anaheim at Edmonton
|Dec. 20
|Feb. 17
|494
|Carolina at Boston
|Dec. 21
|Feb. 10
|495
|St. Louis at Ottawa
|Dec. 21
|Feb. 15
|496
|Washington at Philadelphia
|Dec. 21
|Feb. 17
|497
|New Jersey at Pittsburgh
|Dec. 21
|Feb. 24
|498
|Florida at Chicago
|Dec. 21
|Feb. 20
|499
|Winnipeg at Nashville
|Dec. 21
|Feb. 12
|500
|Anaheim at Calgary
|Dec. 21
|Feb. 16
|502
|Vancouver at San Jose
|Dec. 21
|Feb. 17
|503
|Arizona at Seattle
|Dec. 21
|Feb. 9
|504
|Colorado at Buffalo
|Dec. 22
|Feb. 19
|505
|Montreal at NY Rangers
|Dec. 22
|Apr. 27
|506
|Winnipeg at Dallas
|Dec. 22
|Feb. 11
|507
|Edmonton at Los Angeles
|Dec. 22
|Feb. 15
|508
|Colorado at Boston
|Dec. 23
|Feb. 21
|509
|St. Louis at Toronto
|Dec. 23
|Feb. 19
|510
|Carolina at Ottawa
|Dec. 23
|Feb. 8
|511
|Nashville at Florida
|Dec. 23
|Feb. 22
|512
|Montreal at New Jersey
|Dec. 23
|Apr. 7
|513
|Washington at NY Islanders
|Dec. 23
|Apr. 28
|514
|Philadelphia at Pittsburgh
|Dec. 23
|Feb. 15
|515
|Buffalo at Columbus
|Dec. 23
|Feb. 20
|516
|Dallas at Chicago
|Dec. 23
|Feb. 18
|517
|Detroit at Minnesota
|Dec. 23
|Feb. 14
|518
|Seattle at Calgary
|Dec. 23
|Feb. 19
|519
|Tampa Bay at Arizona
|Dec. 23
|Feb. 11
|520
|Anaheim at Vancouver
|Dec. 23
|Feb. 19
|521
|Los Angeles at Vegas
|Dec. 23
|Feb. 18
|522
|Edmonton at San Jose
|Dec. 23
|Feb. 14
|523
|Pittsburgh at Boston
|Dec. 27
|Feb. 8
|524
|NY Islanders at Buffalo
|Dec. 27
|Feb. 15
|525
|Detroit at NY Rangers
|Dec. 27
|Feb. 17
|526
|Ottawa at Washington
|Dec. 27
|Feb. 13
|527
|Florida at Carolina
|Dec. 27
|Feb. 16
|528
|Toronto at Columbus
|Dec. 27
|Feb. 22
|529
|New Jersey at St. Louis
|Dec. 27
|Feb. 10
|530
|Nashville at Dallas
|Dec. 27
|Feb. 9
|531
|Minnesota at Winnipeg
|Dec. 27
|Feb. 8
|532
|Edmonton at Calgary
|Dec. 27
|Mar. 17
|533
|Los Angeles at Arizona
|Dec. 27
|Feb. 19
|534
|Seattle at Vancouver
|Dec. 27
|Feb. 21
|535
|Colorado at Vegas
|Dec. 27
|Feb. 16
|536
|San Jose at Anaheim
|Dec. 27
|Feb. 22
|538
|Columbus at Chicago
|Dec. 28
|Feb. 17
|542
|Pittsburgh at Toronto
|Dec. 29
|Feb. 17
|543
|Boston at Ottawa
|Dec. 29
|Feb. 12
|545
|Detroit at NY Islanders
|Dec. 29
|Mar. 24
|548
|Chicago at Winnipeg
|Dec. 29
|Feb. 14
|549
|Dallas at Colorado
|Dec. 29
|Feb. 15
|559
|Pittsburgh at Ottawa
|Dec. 31
|Feb. 10
|563
|Colorado at Dallas
|Dec. 31
|Feb. 13
|564
|Winnipeg at Calgary
|Dec. 31
|Feb. 21
|581
|Dallas at Arizona
|Jan. 2
|Feb. 20
|583
|Carolina at Toronto
|Jan. 3
|Feb. 7
|584
|Minnesota at Ottawa
|Jan. 3
|Feb. 22
|587
|Washington at Montreal
|Jan. 4
|Feb. 10
|595
|NY Islanders at Seattle
|Jan. 4
|Feb. 22
|598
|NY Islanders at Vancouver
|Jan. 5
|Feb. 9
|601
|Toronto at Montreal
|Jan. 6
|Feb. 21
|609
|Detroit at Anaheim
|Jan. 6
|Jan. 9
|611
|Ottawa at Seattle
|Jan. 6
|Apr. 18
|614
|Buffalo at Montreal
|Jan. 8
|Feb. 13
|621
|Seattle at Winnipeg
|Jan. 8
|Feb. 17
|623
|NY Islanders at Edmonton
|Jan. 8
|Feb. 11
|625
|Ottawa at Vancouver
|Jan. 8
|Apr. 19
|630
|Columbus at Montreal
|Jan. 10
|Feb. 12
|631
|Tampa Bay at New Jersey
|Jan. 10
|Feb. 15
|633
|Minnesota at Winnipeg
|Jan. 10
|Feb. 16
|635
|Ottawa at Edmonton
|Jan. 10
|Jan. 15
|639
|Carolina at Philadelphia
|Jan. 11
|Feb. 21
|642
|NY Islanders at Calgary
|Jan. 11
|Feb. 12
|646
|Boston at Montreal
|Jan. 12
|Mar. 21
|648
|Minnesota at Edmonton
|Jan. 12
|Feb. 20
|664
|Vegas at Edmonton
|Jan. 14
|Feb. 8
|666
|New Jersey at Montreal
|Jan. 15
|Feb. 8
|675
|Ottawa at Winnipeg
|Jan. 15
|Mar. 24
|676
|Vegas at Calgary
|Jan. 15
|Feb. 9
|681
|Edmonton at Winnipeg
|Jan. 16
|Feb. 19
|683
|New Jersey at Toronto
|Jan. 17
|Jan. 31
|693
|Columbus at NY Islanders
|Jan. 18
|Mar. 10
|694
|Detroit at Philadelphia
|Jan. 18
|Feb. 9
|699
|Chicago at Edmonton
|Jan. 18
|Feb. 9
|723
|NY Islanders at Toronto
|Jan. 22
|Apr. 17
Games Rescheduled to Accomodate Postponements
|NHL Game #
|Matchup
|Original Date
|New Date
|788
|Chicago at St. Louis
|Jan. 30
|Feb. 12
|796
|St. Louis at Montreal
|Feb. 1
|Feb. 17
|811
|Philadelphia at Detroit
|Feb. 23
|Feb. 12
|817
|Pittsburgh at New Jersey
|Feb. 24
|Feb. 13
|829
|Detroit at Toronto
|Feb. 26
|Apr. 26
|848
|St. Louis at Philadelphia
|Feb. 28
|Feb. 22
|922
|Pittsburgh at NY Islanders
|Mar. 10
|Apr. 12
|1000
|Montreal at Boston
|Mar. 21
|Jan. 12
|1006
|Boston at NY Islanders
|Mar.22
|Feb. 17
|1017
|Seattle at Arizona
|Mar. 23
|Mar. 22
|1021
|Ottawa at NY Islanders
|Mar. 24
|Mar. 22
|1033
|Seattle at Anaheim
|Mar. 25
|Feb. 11
|1095
|Washington at Nashville
|Apr. 2
|Feb. 15
|1128
|New Jersey at Ottawa
|Apr. 7
|Feb. 7
|1161
|Vegas at San Jose
|Apr. 10
|Feb. 20
|1169
|Columbus at Pittsburgh
|Apr. 12
|Apr. 29
|1211
|Toronto at NY Islanders
|Apr. 17
|Jan. 22
|1228
|Ottawa at Buffalo
|Apr. 20
|Feb. 17
|1263
|Boston at NY Rangers
|Apr. 24
|Feb. 15
|1273
|Buffalo at Montreal
|Apr. 26
|Feb. 23
|1275
|Toronto at Detroit
|Apr. 26
|Feb. 26
|1292
|Tampa Bay at NY Islanders
|Apr. 28
|Apr. 29
|1293
|Columbus at Washington
|Apr. 28
|Feb. 8
|1304
|Carolina at Pittsburgh
|Apr. 29
|Feb. 20
|1305
|Tampa Bay at Columbus
|Apr. 29
|Apr. 28