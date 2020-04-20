The NHL has rejected the Columbus Blue Jackets' signing of Russian forward Mikhail Grigorenko because it violates the collective bargaining agreement, according to multiple reports.

TSN Hockey Insider Bob McKenzie says the Blue Jackets could re-submit the contract to the NHL when the 2020-21 unrestricted free agency period opens up.

That said, as I understand it, now that contract has been submitted by CBJ and officially rejected by NHL, if either CBJ or Grigorenko decide not to submit/sign new contract, either party would be within their rights to do so. Not saying that will happen, but it’s an option. — Bob McKenzie (@TSNBobMcKenzie) April 21, 2020

Earlier Monday, Grigorenko and Columbus agreed to a one-year, $1.2 million contract for the 2020-21 season.

The 25-year-old has spent the last three seasons in the KHL with CSKA and recorded 116 points in 147 games.

According to TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun, Grigorenko was offered twice as much money to remain in the KHL, but returning to the NHL held a higher importance.

Grigorenko last played in the NHL with the Colorado Avalanche in the 2016-17 season. He scored 10 goals and added 13 assists in 75 games.

He was selected 12th overall in the first round of the 2012 NHL Draft by the Buffalo Sabres.

The Khabarovsk, Russia, native has played in 217 NHL games and amassed 22 goals and 42 assists.