The Winnipeg Jets and Edmonton Oilers will kickoff playoff action in the North Division as the NHL released the start dates and times for each first round series on Thursday.

Game 1 between the second and third seeds in the all Canadian Division will take place next Wednesday at Rogers Place in Edmonton, with Game 2 on Friday, May 21.

The action will then switch to Bell MTS Place in Winnipeg for Game 3 on Sunday, May 23 and Game 4 on Monday, May 24.

The first playoff series since 1979 between the Toronto Maple Leafs and their rivals the Montreal Canadiens will begin at Scotiabank Arena next Thursday, before the teams meet again in Toronto on Saturday, May 22.

Game 3 and Game 4 will both be at the Bell Centre in Montreal on Monday, May 24 and Tuesday, May 25 respectively.

The playoffs will begin south of the border on Saturday, with Game 1 of the series between the Boston Bruins and the Washington Capitals.

Those teams will meet for a second time in the American capital on Monday evening.

Three more series will get underway on Sunday as the Pittsburgh Penguins host the New York Islanders in a matinee before Game 1 of Minnesota’s series begins in either Colorado or Vegas.

The third Sunday Game 1 will be an all Florida matchup as the Florida Panthers host the Tampa Bay Lightning.

On Monday, the Carolina Hurricanes will begin their series with the Nashville Predators with Game 1 at PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina.

The West Division’s top seed, either the Avalanche or the Golden Knights, will be the last American team to begin their series as they host the St. Louis Blues.