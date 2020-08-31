NHL reports another week of zero positives

The NHL says it has had no positive COVID-19 test results in its first five weeks in secure zones in Edmonton and Toronto.

NHL statement on COVID-19 testing results: pic.twitter.com/ChmajJs8E8 — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) August 31, 2020

The league says it administered 2,814 tests in its fifth week, from Aug. 23-29, with no positive results.

Testing is done daily on all 52 members of each team's travelling party.

Sixteen of 24 teams have now been eliminated and have exited the secure zones.

Players and staff in the secure zones are separated from the general public and no fans are in attendance at games.