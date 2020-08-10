Once again, the National Hockey League is reporting zero positive COVID-19 tests among the 7,245 tests administered in the second week of Phase 4, it was announced Monday afternoon.

Testing was administered on a daily basis to members of all club's 52-person travelling parties. It's the second straight week without any positive cases since the NHL began Phase 4 last weekend.

The NHL began its official Return to Play on Aug. 1 after more than four months of inaction due to COVID-19.