NHL reports zero positive COVID-19 tests
Once again, the National Hockey League is reporting zero positive COVID-19 tests among the 7,245 tests administered in the second week of Phase 4, it was announced Monday afternoon.
TSN.ca Staff
NHL statement on COVID-19 testing results: pic.twitter.com/6sTU3SIGdf— NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) August 10, 2020
Testing was administered on a daily basis to members of all club's 52-person travelling parties. It's the second straight week without any positive cases since the NHL began Phase 4 last weekend.
The NHL began its official Return to Play on Aug. 1 after more than four months of inaction due to COVID-19.