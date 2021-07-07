Dreger: 'Likely' that Duncan Keith is headed to Edmonton or Seattle

Ahead of a busy off-season that includes the Seattle Expansion Draft, TSN.ca keeps you up to date with all the latest rumours and speculation from around the NHL beat.



Jack Eichel Watch

Jack Eichel is the biggest name on the trade market this summer as the star centre and the Buffalo Sabres appear headed for a split.

While there's been no move as of yet, TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun wrote in The Athletic Tuesday that "Eichel is almost certainly getting dealt" this off-season.

LeBrun spoke to Sabres general manager Kevyn Adams, and while he wouldn't comment on Eichel specifically, he said the team is in need of culture change.

“We need to do a lot of building, we need to surround those young players with the right people, the right culture every day, with players who truly love being a Buffalo Sabre and want to get this right,’’ Adams told LeBrun.

Adams said in May that Eichel had not requested a trade, though the centre openly discussed a "disconnect" with the team regarding how to treat his neck injury.

“I’ve been a bit upset about the ways things have been handled since I’ve been hurt," Eichel said on May 10. "There’s been a bit of a disconnect between myself and the organization.

"The most important thing now is to get healthy and be ready to play hockey next year, wherever that might be.”

Eichel, 24, had two goals and 18 points in 21 games this season and has five years remaining in the eight-year, $80 million contract he signed with the Sabres in 2017.



Weighing A Duncan Keith Deal

While TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger said last week a Duncan Keith trade to the Edmonton Oilers or Seattle Kraken was "likely," Jim Matheson of The Edmonton Journal wonders if it's the best move for Edmonton.

Matheson notes that a deal with the Oilers would likely have to come after Seattle's expansion draft if Edmonton can re-sign Adam Larsson, in order to avoid losing another defenceman while protecting Keith. He also argues that given Keith's age (turning 38 next week) and two years left on his contract, the Oilers would be better off pursuing a younger option in free agency.

Matheson points to Dallas Stars pending unrestricted free agent Jamie Oleksiak as a player the Oilers should target instead. Signing the 28-year-old, however, is no sure thing as Matheson expects the Boston Bruins and St. Louis Blues to bid for his services with his cap hit likely landing around $4 million.

Oleksiak had six goals and 14 points in 56 games this season, playing out the last of a three-year, $6.4 million deal signed with the Pittsburgh Penguins in 2018.



Power Staying Put?

Should the Buffalo Sabres select Owen Power first overall in this month's draft, the team may be waiting another year for his services on the blueline.

Power, the NHL’s top-ranked draft prospect, said Tuesday he is leaning toward playing next season at Michigan rather than jumping into the pro ranks.

“I wouldn’t say I’m committed to going back to school. I mean, I’m probably leaning towards it right now.” Power said.

The 18-year-old said he wouldn't make a final decision until after the draft, noting he would consult with the team that selects him.

His comments came just days after projected second overall pick Matthew Beniers said he was leaning towards returning to Michigan next season.

"I'm definitely leaning towards coming back," Beniers told NHL.com. "We're going to have a really good group, a lot of good players, and we're going to get a real run at a national title. I definitely want to win a Big Ten championship and kind of do that whole college thing after getting closed down last year because of COVID."

TSN Director of Scouting Craig Button has the Seattle Kraken selecting Beniers second overall behind Power in his latest mock draft.