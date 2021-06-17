51m ago
Jets bolster blueline, Oilers add skill up front in Button's second mock draft
With the first two rounds of the Stanley Cup playoffs complete, TSN Director of Scouting Craig Button expands his mock for the 2021 NHL Draft.
Michigan d-man Power on offensive play: 'It's nowhere near where I think it can get'
By Craig Button, TSN Director of Scouting
The second edition of our TSN Hockey Mock Draft is still coloured blue and maize early on, with Michigan’s Owen Power, Matty Beniers, Kent Johnson and future Wolverine Luke Hughes all in the Top 9.
The Buffalo Sabres take Power first overall, adding a blueliner with a unique combination of skill, hockey sense and superior size that is comparable to Tampa Bay defenceman Victor Hedman.
Watching Beniers this season with Michigan and with USA Hockey at the World Juniors, I think he’ll give the Seattle Kraken a complete, ‘Mr. Everything’ player who makes his linemates and team better. There’s no part of the game that he can’t excel at.
Hughes, who has committed to play in Ann Arbor next season, has a great brain for the game and is a great competitor. The younger brother of NHLers Jack and Quinn can impact the game with his skating and puck skills and will be a top-pairing defenceman for the L.A. Kings with the potential to be a No. 1 in the mould of Morgan Rielly.
At ninth overall, Vancouver gets Kent Johnson, a centre who played at left wing this year and is adaptable up front. Comparable to Elias Pettersson, he’s got great creativity, imagination and confidence with a quick hockey mind and quick hands.
With two rounds of the Stanley Cup Playoffs complete, 12 more NHL teams are added to our list.
At No. 17, the Winnipeg Jets take defenceman Corson Ceulemans. Reminiscent of Brent Seabrook, he has very good puck skills with the ability to get into the offensive zone, create scoring chances with his passing, and to be threat to score with his shot.
Oskar Olausson, comparable to Colorado’s Mikko Rantanen, goes 19th overall to the Edmonton Oilers. He’s a talented winger with the size, the touch and the intelligence to work alongside very skilled players like Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl and can impact the game in multiple ways.
The Toronto Maple Leafs packaged their first-round pick to Columbus for Nick Foligno and I see the Blue Jackets taking Xavier Bourgault at No. 24. The Shawinigan centre, who reminds me of J-G Pageau, is invested in the hard and challenging areas where games are won. He plays with a determined focus and finds ways to positively impact the game.
Check out the rest of our second Mock Draft below. Prospects are listed as a team's 'good fit' and/or the type of player the team may be lacking in its system.
The Top 15
1. Owen Power
Defence | Michigan (NCAA) | 6'6 | 213 lbs. | Nov. 22, 2002
2020-21 Statistics
-
GP26
-
33
-
PTS16
2. Matthew Beniers
Centre | Michigan (NCAA) | 6'1 1/2 | 175 lbs. | Nov. 5, 2002
2020-21 Statistics
-
GP24
-
G10
-
PTS24
3. Dylan Guenther
Right Wing | Edmonton (WHL) | 6'1 1/2 | 175 lbs. | Apr. 10, 2003
2020-21 Statistics
-
GP12
-
G12
-
PTS24
4. Brandt Clarke
Defence | Barrie (OHL) | 6'2 | 185 lbs. | Feb. 9, 2003
2020-21 Statistics (Nove Zamky - SVK)
-
GP26
-
G5
-
PTS15
5. Simon Edvinsson
Defence | Frolunda (SHL) | 6'4 1/2 | 198 lbs. | Feb. 5, 2003
2020-21 Statistics
-
GP10
-
G0
-
PTS1
6. Jesper Wallstedt
Goaltender | Lulea (SHL) | 6'3 | 214 lbs. | Nov. 14, 2002
2020-21 Statistics
-
GP22
-
GAA2.23
-
SV%.908
7. William Eklund
Left Wing | Djurgardens (SHL) | 5'9 3/4 | 176 lbs. | Oct. 12, 2002
2020-21 Statistics
-
GP40
-
G11
-
PTS23
8. Luke Hughes
Defence | USA NTDP (USHL) | 6'2 | 184 lbs. | Sept. 9, 2003
2020-21 Statistics
-
GP38
-
G6
-
PTS34
9. Kent Johnson
Centre | Michigan (NCAA) | 6'1 | 167 lbs. | Oct. 18, 2002
2020-21 Statistics
-
GP26
-
G9
-
PTS27
10. Mason McTavish
Centre | Peterborough (OHL) | 6'1 | 207 lbs. | Jan. 30, 2003
2020-21 Statistics (Olten - SUI)
-
GP13
-
G9
-
PTS11
11. Matthew Coronato
Right Wing | Chicago (USHL) | 5'10 1/4 | 183 lbs. | Nov. 14, 2004
2020-21 Statistics
-
GP51
-
G48
-
PTS85
12. Cole Sillinger
Centre/Left Wing | Sioux Falls (USHL) | 6'0 | 197 lbs. | May 16, 2003
2020-21 Statistics
-
GP31
-
G24
-
PTS46
13. Zachary L'Heureux
Left Wing | Halifax (QMJHL) | 5'11 | 196 lbs. | May 15, 2003
2020-21 Statistics
-
GP33
-
G19
-
PTS39
14. Brennan Othmann
Left Wing | Flint (OHL) | 6'0 | 175 lbs. | Jan. 5, 2003
2020-21 Statistics (Olten - SUI)
-
GP34
-
G7
-
PTS16
15. Chad Lucius
Centre | USA NTDP (USHL) | 6'1 | 185 lbs. | May 2, 2003
2020-21 Statistics
-
GP12
-
G13
-
PTS18
16. Carson Lambos
Defence | JYP (SM Liiga Jr.) | 6'1 | 197 lbs. | Jan. 14, 2003
2020-21 Statistics
-
GP13
-
G2
-
PTS11
17. Corson Ceulemans
Defence | Brooks (AJHL) | 6'2 | 198 lbs. | May 5, 2003
2020-21 Statistics
-
GP8
-
G4
-
PTS11
18. Zachary Bolduc
Centre | Rimouski (QMJHL) | 6'1 | 175 lbs. | Feb. 24, 2003
2020-21 Statistics
-
GP27
-
G10
-
PTS29
19. Oskar Olausson
Right Wing | HV71 (SWE J20) | 6'1 1/4 | 180 lbs. | Nov. 10, 2002
2020-21 Statistics
-
GP16
-
G14
-
PTS27
20. Fedor Svechkov
Centre | Togliatti (VHL) | 6'0 | 187 lbs. | Apr. 5, 2003
2020-21 Statistics
-
GP15
-
G4
-
PTS15
21. Francesco Pinelli
Centre | Jesenice (SLO) | 6'0 | 185 lbs. | Apr. 11, 2003
2020-21 Statistics
-
GP13
-
G5
-
PTS11
22. Samu Tuomaala
Right Wing | Karpat (SM Liiga Jr) | 5'10 | 174 lbs. | Jan. 8, 2003
2020-21 Statistics
-
GP30
-
G15
-
PTS21
23. Daniil Chayka
Defence | Moskva (KHL) | 6'2 3/4 | 187 lbs. | Oct. 22, 2002
2020-21 Statistics
-
GP11
-
G1
-
PTS2
24. Xavier Bourgault
Centre | Shawinigan (QMJHL) | 6'0 | 172 lbs. | Oct. 22, 2002
2020-21 Statistics
-
GP29
-
G20
-
PTS40
25. Sebastian Cossa
Goaltender | Edmonton (WHL) | 6'6 | 210 lbs. | Nov. 21, 2002
2020-21 Statistics
-
GP19
-
GAA1.57
-
SV%.941
26. Fabian Lysell
Centre | Lulea (SHL) | 5'10 1/2 | 172 lbs. | Jan. 19, 2003
2020-21 Statistics
-
GP26
-
G2
-
PTS3
27. Isak Rosen
Right Wing | Leksands (SHL) | 5'11 | 156 lbs. | Mar. 15, 2003
2020-21 Statistics
-
GP22
-
G0
-
PTS1