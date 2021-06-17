Draftcentre video

The information you requested is not available at this time, please check back again soon.

 

Gino Reda hosts a weekly syndicated radio show that profiles the excitement, news and insight of Canadian Amateur Hockey across Canada. Listen here.

 

 

Columnists

MORE From TSN'S Hockey COLUMNISTS

51m ago

Jets bolster blueline, Oilers add skill up front in Button's second mock draft

With the first two rounds of the Stanley Cup playoffs complete, TSN Director of Scouting Craig Button expands his mock for the 2021 NHL Draft.

Michigan d-man Power on offensive play: 'It's nowhere near where I think it can get'

By Craig Button, TSN Director of Scouting

The second edition of our TSN Hockey Mock Draft is still coloured blue and maize early on, with Michigan’s Owen Power, Matty Beniers, Kent Johnson and future Wolverine Luke Hughes all in the Top 9.

The Buffalo Sabres take Power first overall, adding a blueliner with a unique combination of skill, hockey sense and superior size that is comparable to Tampa Bay defenceman Victor Hedman.

Watching Beniers this season with Michigan and with USA Hockey at the World Juniors, I think he’ll give the Seattle Kraken a complete, ‘Mr. Everything’ player who makes his linemates and team better. There’s no part of the game that he can’t excel at. 

Hughes, who has committed to play in Ann Arbor next season, has a great brain for the game and is a great competitor. The younger brother of NHLers Jack and Quinn can impact the game with his skating and puck skills and will be a top-pairing defenceman for the L.A. Kings with the potential to be a No. 1 in the mould of Morgan Rielly.

At ninth overall, Vancouver gets Kent Johnson, a centre who played at left wing this year and is adaptable up front. Comparable to Elias Pettersson, he’s got great creativity, imagination and confidence with a quick hockey mind and quick hands.

With two rounds of the Stanley Cup Playoffs complete, 12 more NHL teams are added to our list.

At No. 17, the Winnipeg Jets take defenceman Corson Ceulemans. Reminiscent of Brent Seabrook, he has very good puck skills with the ability to get into the offensive zone, create scoring chances with his passing, and to be threat to score with his shot.

Oskar Olausson, comparable to Colorado’s Mikko Rantanen, goes 19th overall to the Edmonton Oilers. He’s a talented winger with the size, the touch and the intelligence to work alongside very skilled players like Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl and can impact the game in multiple ways.

The Toronto Maple Leafs packaged their first-round pick to Columbus for Nick Foligno and I see the Blue Jackets taking Xavier Bourgault at No. 24. The Shawinigan centre, who reminds me of J-G Pageau, is invested in the hard and challenging areas where games are won. He plays with a determined focus and finds ways to positively impact the game.

Check out the rest of our second Mock Draft below. Prospects are listed as a team's 'good fit' and/or the type of player the team may be lacking in its system.

 

The Top 15

Buffalo Sabres
1. Owen Power

Defence | Michigan (NCAA) | 6'6 | 213 lbs. | Nov. 22, 2002

2020-21 Statistics

  • GP
    26
  • 3
    3
  • PTS
    16
NHL Comparable: Victor Hedman
Seattle Kraken
2. Matthew Beniers

Centre | Michigan (NCAA) | 6'1 1/2 | 175 lbs. | Nov. 5, 2002

2020-21 Statistics

  • GP
    24
  • G
    10
  • PTS
    24
NHL Comparable: Bo Horvat
Anaheim Ducks
3. Dylan Guenther

Right Wing | Edmonton (WHL) | 6'1 1/2 | 175 lbs. | Apr. 10, 2003

2020-21 Statistics

  • GP
    12
  • G
    12
  • PTS
    24
NHL Comparable: T.J. Oshie
New Jersey Devils
4. Brandt Clarke

Defence | Barrie (OHL) | 6'2 | 185 lbs. | Feb. 9, 2003

2020-21 Statistics (Nove Zamky - SVK)

  • GP
    26
  • G
    5
  • PTS
    15
NHL Comparable: John Klingberg
Columbus Blue Jackets
5. Simon Edvinsson

Defence | Frolunda (SHL) | 6'4 1/2 | 198 lbs. | Feb. 5, 2003

2020-21 Statistics

  • GP
    10
  • G
    0
  • PTS
    1
NHL Comparable: Seth Jones
Detroit Red Wings
6. Jesper Wallstedt

Goaltender | Lulea (SHL) | 6'3 | 214 lbs. | Nov. 14, 2002

2020-21 Statistics

  • GP
    22
  • GAA
    2.23
  • SV%
    .908
NHL Comparable: Ryan Miller
San Jose Sharks
7. William Eklund

Left Wing | Djurgardens (SHL) | 5'9 3/4 | 176 lbs. | Oct. 12, 2002

2020-21 Statistics

  • GP
    40
  • G
    11
  • PTS
    23
NHL Comparable: Sebastian Aho
Los Angeles Kings
8. Luke Hughes

Defence | USA NTDP (USHL) | 6'2 | 184 lbs. | Sept. 9, 2003

2020-21 Statistics

  • GP
    38
  • G
    6
  • PTS
    34
NHL Comparable: Morgan Rielly
Vancouver Canucks
9. Kent Johnson

Centre | Michigan (NCAA) | 6'1 | 167 lbs. | Oct. 18, 2002

2020-21 Statistics

  • GP
    26
  • G
    9
  • PTS
    27
NHL Comparable: Elias Pettersson
Ottawa Senators logo
10. Mason McTavish

Centre | Peterborough (OHL) | 6'1 | 207 lbs. | Jan. 30, 2003

2020-21 Statistics (Olten - SUI)

  • GP
    13
  • G
    9
  • PTS
    11
NHL Comparable: Ryan O'Reilly
Chicago Blackhawks
11. Matthew Coronato

Right Wing | Chicago (USHL) | 5'10 1/4 | 183 lbs. | Nov. 14, 2004

2020-21 Statistics

  • GP
    51
  • G
    48
  • PTS
    85
NHL Comparable: Alex DeBrincat
Calgary Flames
12. Cole Sillinger

Centre/Left Wing | Sioux Falls (USHL) | 6'0 | 197 lbs. | May 16, 2003

2020-21 Statistics

  • GP
    31
  • G
    24
  • PTS
    46
NHL Comparable: Logan Couture
Philadelphia Flyers
13. Zachary L'Heureux

Left Wing | Halifax (QMJHL) | 5'11 | 196 lbs. | May 15, 2003

2020-21 Statistics

  • GP
    33
  • G
    19
  • PTS
    39
NHL Comparable: Brad Marchand
Dallas Stars Logo
14. Brennan Othmann

Left Wing | Flint (OHL) | 6'0 | 175 lbs. | Jan. 5, 2003

2020-21 Statistics (Olten - SUI)

  • GP
    34
  • G
    7
  • PTS
    16
NHL Comparable: Gabriel Landeskog
New York Rangers
15. Chad Lucius

Centre | USA NTDP (USHL) | 6'1 | 185 lbs. | May 2, 2003

2020-21 Statistics

  • GP
    12
  • G
    13
  • PTS
    18
NHL Comparable: Brock Nelson
St. Louis Blues
16. Carson Lambos

Defence | JYP (SM Liiga Jr.) | 6'1 | 197 lbs. | Jan. 14, 2003

2020-21 Statistics

  • GP
    13
  • G
    2
  • PTS
    11
NHL Comparable: Ryan McDonagh
Winnipeg Jets
17. Corson Ceulemans

Defence | Brooks (AJHL) | 6'2 | 198 lbs. | May 5, 2003

2020-21 Statistics

  • GP
    8
  • G
    4
  • PTS
    11
NHL Comparable: Brent Seabrook
Nashville Predators
18. Zachary Bolduc

Centre | Rimouski (QMJHL) | 6'1 | 175 lbs. | Feb. 24, 2003

2020-21 Statistics

  • GP
    27
  • G
    10
  • PTS
    29
NHL Comparable: Elias Lindholm
Oilers All-Time logo
19. Oskar Olausson

Right Wing | HV71 (SWE J20) | 6'1 1/4 | 180 lbs. | Nov. 10, 2002

2020-21 Statistics

  • GP
    16
  • G
    14
  • PTS
    27
NHL Comparable: Mikko Rantanen
Boston Bruins
20. Fedor Svechkov

Centre | Togliatti (VHL) | 6'0 | 187 lbs. | Apr. 5, 2003

2020-21 Statistics

  • GP
    15
  • G
    4
  • PTS
    15
NHL Comparable: Pavel Datsyuk
Minnesota Wild
21. Francesco Pinelli

Centre | Jesenice (SLO) | 6'0 | 185 lbs. | Apr. 11, 2003

2020-21 Statistics

  • GP
    13
  • G
    5
  • PTS
    11
NHL Comparable: JT Miller
Detroit Red Wings
22. Samu Tuomaala

Right Wing | Karpat (SM Liiga Jr) | 5'10 | 174 lbs. | Jan. 8, 2003

2020-21 Statistics

  • GP
    30
  • G
    15
  • PTS
    21
NHL Comparable: Anthony Beauvillier
Florida Panthers
23. Daniil Chayka

Defence | Moskva (KHL) | 6'2 3/4 | 187 lbs. | Oct. 22, 2002

2020-21 Statistics

  • GP
    11
  • G
    1
  • PTS
    2
NHL Comparable: Jonas Brodin
Columbus Blue Jackets
24. Xavier Bourgault

Centre | Shawinigan (QMJHL) | 6'0 | 172 lbs. | Oct. 22, 2002

2020-21 Statistics

  • GP
    29
  • G
    20
  • PTS
    40
NHL Comparable: J-G Pageau
Minnesota Wild
25. Sebastian Cossa

Goaltender | Edmonton (WHL) | 6'6 | 210 lbs. | Nov. 21, 2002

2020-21 Statistics

  • GP
    19
  • GAA
    1.57
  • SV%
    .941
NHL Comparable: Jakob Markstrom
Carolina Hurricanes
26. Fabian Lysell

Centre | Lulea (SHL) | 5'10 1/2 | 172 lbs. | Jan. 19, 2003

2020-21 Statistics

  • GP
    26
  • G
    2
  • PTS
    3
NHL Comparable: Kyle Palmieri
Colorado Avalanche
27. Isak Rosen

Right Wing | Leksands (SHL) | 5'11 | 156 lbs. | Mar. 15, 2003

2020-21 Statistics

  • GP
    22
  • G
    0
  • PTS
    1
NHL Comparable: Reilly Smith
The Arizona Coyotes, who had the 11th-best odds in the lottery, were stripped of their first-round pick after the team was found to have violated the league's Combine Testing Policy and is not included.