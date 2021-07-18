Strome drawing trade interest

Strickland is reporting that New York Rangers forward Ryan Strome is drawing a "decent amount" of trade interest, with the Ottawa Senators among those teams.

Ryan Strome (protected by #NYR) drawing decent amount of trade interest. Ottawa among those teams. #goSENSgo — Andy Strickland (@andystrickland) July 18, 2021

Strome, who was protected by New York for the upcoming Seattle expansion draft, had 14 goals and 49 points in 56 games in 2020-21.

The Mississauga, Ont. native was drafted fifth overall by the New York Islanders at the 2011 NHL Draft. In 547 career NHL games, he has 109 goals and 303 points split between the Islanders, Edmonton Oilers and Rangers.

Foligno brothers reunion?

Andy Strickland of Bally Sports Midwest is hearing there's a strong possibility that Nick Foligno signs in Minnesota and joins his younger brother Marcus on a short term deal.

Nick Foligno joined the Toronto Maple Leafs ahead of the trade deadline this past season, recording four assists in seven regular season games. He had one assist in four playoff games.

He previously spent nine years with the Columbus Blue Jackets, including six seasons as captain.

Hearing there’s a strong possibility Nick Foligno signs in Minnesota and joins his brother Marcus on a short term deal. #Mnwild #Leafsforever — Andy Strickland (@andystrickland) July 18, 2021

Prices remain high

Per LeBrun, his sense is that the price has remained too high for the Calgary Flames to get assurance the Seattle Kraken won't take Mark Giordano.

Teams are still allowed to keep trying with Seattle right up until the Kraken send in their list.

My sense is that the price has simply remained too high for the Flames to get assurance the Kraken won't take Giordano. But remember, teams are still allowed to keep trying with Seattle right up to when the Kraken send in their list. But unless price drops... https://t.co/sXMInhvZWh — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) July 18, 2021

Seattle Expansion Draft Lists

Expansion draft protection lists from the NHL's 30 teams as revealed by TSN Hockey Insiders Pierre LeBrun and Darren Dreger:

JVR, 32, has two more years on his contract at a $7-million cap hit https://t.co/5EUjGWJgQr — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) July 18, 2021

This is indeed the case. Zucker left unprotected by the Penguins. Has two more years on his deal at a $5.5-million cap hit. https://t.co/YQfKwHWNad — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) July 18, 2021

The Winnipeg Jets have left Appleton and DeMelo unprotected. So many tough decisions by all clubs. — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) July 18, 2021

Leaving Kempny and Hagelin available. https://t.co/wvgUQmX15j — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) July 18, 2021

Drouin and Byron among the forwards left unprotected by the Habs, which I expected. Rules state you need at least two forwards who meet the criteria for Seattle.

Of course, as we reported last night, Carey Price also left unprotected in an effort to keep Jake Allen. — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) July 18, 2021

Nashville left both Ryan Johansen and Matt Duchene unprotected for the expansion draft.

Johansen, 28, has four more years at a $8-million cap hit

Duchene, 30, has five more years at a $8-million cap hit@TSNHockey @TheAthletic — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) July 18, 2021