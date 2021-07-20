If Seattle were to select Price, what would the impact be on the Habs?

Working Amid the Trade Freeze

There may be a roster freeze in effect until Thursday, but Bruce Garrioch of Postmedia writes that general managers continue to work the phones on potential trades with just eight days until unrestricted free agency opens.

Garrioch reports the Ottawa Senators are looking to add a top-six centre and a top-four defenceman this season, with general manager Pierre Dorion expected to pursue multiple options.

However, according to Garrioch, the Colorado Avalanche have not shown interest in moving Nazem Kadri to this point, despite the centre earning yet another playoff suspension in May. He believes Dorion will contact the Anaheim Ducks on Adam Henrique, who showed chemistry with Senators wingers Nick Paul and Connor Brown at the World Hockey Championship this spring.

Henrique, who was left exposed in the Seattle Expansion Draft, is signed through 2023-24 at a cap hit of $5.825 million. The 31-year-old had 12 goals and 21 points in 45 games with the Ducks last season, his fourth season with the team.





Habs Circling Back on Hoffman?

After failing to earn the services of Mike Hoffman in free agency prior to this season, Andy Strickland of Bally Sports Midwest expects the Montreal Canadiens to make another run at the winger.

Strickland reports Hoffman opted to join the St. Louis Blues in January, despite the Canadiens going close to a $1 million more on a one-year term. He adds the Blues have also shown interest in having Hoffman return.

Expect Montreal to pick talks back up from last off-season with Mike Hoffman. Chose to sign with #stlblues over the #Gohabsgo even tho Montreal offered close to a million more dollars. STL has expressed interest in bringing him back. — Andy Strickland (@andystrickland) July 19, 2021

The 31-year-old scored 17 goals and posted 36 points in 52 games with the Blues while carrying a cap hit of $4 million. He added one goal in four playoff games with the Blues.

Hoffman has topped the 20-goal mark in each of the past six 82-game seasons, and scored a career-best 36 goals with the Florida Panthers 2018-19.



Release the Kraken

TSN Director of Scouting Craig Button unveiled some of his selections for who he believes the Seattle Kraken will select in the expansion draft Monday.

Button expects the Kraken to pass on Montreal Canadiens star Carey Price, and instead select a younger option in Vitek Vanecek of the Washington Capitals to pair with Chris Dreidger in net.

"Lots of good reasons to select Carey Price, but I’m not selecting him," Button said. "I would say the price is not right. Let’s first look at Carey the goaltender. He’s been hampered by injuries in previous seasons and now, he’s going to examine some ailments that may prevent him from being able to play at that level going forward. Then you add in the contract price. Five more years at a $10.5 million cap hit. I’m staying away."

