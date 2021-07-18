Kraken discussing Price

According to LeBrun, the Seattle Kraken are taking a deep dive internally on whether or not to take Carey Price in the upcoming expansion draft. LeBrun guesses Seattle doesn't take Price but thinks there's a better chance of it than he first thought. 

Price is fresh off a run to the Stanley Cup Finals with the Montreal Canadiens where they lost in five games to the Tampa Bay Lightning. The Anahim Lake, B.C. native has spent his entire NHL career with Montreal after the club selected him fifth overall at the 2005 NHL Draft. 

The 33-year-old won the Hart Trophy, Vezina Trophy, Ted Lindsay Award and William M. Jennings Trophy in 2015 and is a seven-time All-Star. He won Olympic gold with Team Canada in 2014. 

He has five years remaining on an eight-year, $84 million contract he signed in 2017 with a $10.5 million cap hit. 

 

Strome drawing trade interest

Strickland is reporting that New York Rangers forward Ryan Strome is drawing a "decent amount" of trade interest, with the Ottawa Senators among those teams. 

Strome, who was protected by New York for the upcoming Seattle expansion draft, had 14 goals and 49 points in 56 games in 2020-21.

The Mississauga, Ont. native was drafted fifth overall by the New York Islanders at the 2011 NHL Draft. In 547 career NHL games, he has 109 goals and 303 points split between the Islanders, Edmonton Oilers and Rangers. 

 

Foligno brothers reunion?

Andy Strickland of Bally Sports Midwest is hearing there's a strong possibility that Nick Foligno signs in Minnesota and joins his younger brother Marcus on a short term deal. 

Nick Foligno joined the Toronto Maple Leafs ahead of the trade deadline this past season, recording four assists in seven regular season games. He had one assist in four playoff games. 

He previously spent nine years with the Columbus Blue Jackets, including six seasons as captain. 

 

Prices remain high

Per LeBrun, his sense is that the price has remained too high for the Calgary Flames to get assurance the Seattle Kraken won't take Mark Giordano

Teams are still allowed to keep trying with Seattle right up until the Kraken send in their list. 

 

Seattle Expansion Draft Lists

Expansion draft protection lists from the NHL's 30 teams as revealed by TSN Hockey Insiders Pierre LeBrun and Darren Dreger: