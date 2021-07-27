Who are the most intriguing UFA options for the Leafs?

Leading up to Free Agent Frenzy on Wednesday, TSN.ca keeps you up to date with all the latest rumours and speculation from around the NHL beat.

Net Watch

There are no shortage of teams that will be looking for goaltenders when the free agent market opens on Wednesday.

TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun reported Monday the Toronto Maple Leafs have yet to offer Frederik Andersen a contract, despite holding talks on a potential deal. The Carolina Hurricanes currently have no goaltenders signed for next season, with LeBrun adding the team will likely have interest in Andersen on the market.

As for the Maple Leafs, who are looking for a goaltender to play in tandem with Jack Campbell, LeBrun reports the team is expected to be interested in Hurricanes goaltender Petr Mrazek should he reach free agency.

The two sides aren't set on adding to their crease in free agency, though, as LeBrun reports both teams have shown trade interest in Arizona Coyotes goaltender Darcy Kuemper. Finally, for the Hurricanes, the team continues to work towards signing Jonathan Bernier, who they acquired the rights to last week.





Gaudreau in Control?

TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun reports that when the NHL's calendar turns over at Noon ET on Wednesday, Calgary Flames winger Johnny Gaudreau will have a modified no-trade clause kicking in.

Starting in the 2021-22 season, Gaudreau will have a five-team approved trade list, giving him significant control over any future deal.

Getzlaf on the Market?

It appears Ryan Getzlaf could leave the Anaheim Ducks after 16 seasons with the franchise.

TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun reports that the two sides are not currently close on an extension and Getzlaf is readying himself to speak to teams when free agency opens.

Getzlaf spent this season playing out the last of an eight-year, $66 million contract signed with the Ducks in 2013.

The 36-year-old centre posted five goals and 17 points in 48 games this season as the Ducks missed the playoffs for the third consecutive year.

A veteran of 1,101 career games, Getzlaf is the Ducks' all-time leader in games played and assists (703). He has 279 goals and 982 points - six back of Teemu Selanne for the all-time franchise mark - since debuting with the Ducks in the 2005-06 season.

Done Deal?

Larry Brooks of the New York Post reports the New York Rangers are expected to sign Colorado Avalanche defenceman Patrik Nemeth when free agency opens on Wednesday.

The Avalanche previously granted Nemeth permission to speak with other teams ahead of free agency and Brooks reports the contract with the Rangers will "likely be for two or three years, worth between $2.25 million-$2.75 million per season."

Nemeth, 29, had one goal and two points in 11 games with the Avalanche this season after being acquired from the Detroit Red Wings at the trade deadline. He had two goals and eight points in 39 games with the Red Wings prior to the trade, and added one assist in 10 playoff games with the Avalanche.

A second-round pick of the Dallas Stars in 2010, Nemeth is coming off a two-year, $6 million contract signed with the Red Wings in 2019.